Gen Z Workers Say Boomer Employees Are 'Tech-Shaming' Them: 'It Makes Me Feel Silly'





Usually, it's younger generations that have an easier time with technology — they grew up with it, after all.

But older tech equipment is proving the exception to the rule in offices across the U.S. Some Gen Z workers, frustrated by cumbersome printers and fax machines, are accusing their Boomer colleagues of being less-than-understanding — even "tech-shaming" them, The New York Post reported.

Related: 5 Simple Tips for Incorporating Gen Z Into Your Workplace

According to recent data from Hewlett Packard, "One in five young office workers feel judged when experiencing tech issues" — a phenomenon that has become known as tech-shaming, per the Post.

It's worth noting that laser printers first broke the "street price barrier" (they were made available for about $1,000) when Hewlett Packard introduced its model in 1990, per MIT — nearly a decade before Gen Zers were born.

"Whenever I can't get the printer at my job to work my older colleagues laugh at me in good fun. It makes me feel silly," Megan Whittaker, a 29-year-old social worker from Brooklyn, told the Post.

Other Gen Z workers reported similar stories to the outlet: feeling bewildered by scanners and fax machines while their older co-workers have no problem navigating them.

Related: Gen Z Employees: The 5 Attributes You Need to Know | Entrepreneur

"My friends and I joke that printers are [run] by Boomers — if it was up to us, everything would be a lot different with a much better interface," Randall Wade, a 26-year-old IT worker from Alabama, told the Post.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here