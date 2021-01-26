General Electric, Raytheon rise; Crane, Rockwell fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Johnson & Johnson, up $4.50 to $170.48.
The health care products maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Raytheon Technologies Corp., up 92 cents to $67.20.
The defense contractor reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and gave an encouraging profit forecast for 2021.
Rockwell Automation Inc., down $16.40 to $244.45.
The industrial equipment and software maker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
General Electric Co., up 30 cents to $11.29.
The industrial conglomerate's fourth-quarter financial results showed a surge of cash flow.
Apollo Global Management Inc., up $3.30 to $49.18.
The investment firm named Marc Rowan to replace CEO Leon Black, who will retire by July 31.
IAC/InterActiveCorp, up $8.84 to $211.61.
The media and internet company’s Vimeo video software unit raised $300 million in equity.
Crane Co., down $1.27 to $77.32.
The maker of engineered industrial products reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.
Autoliv Inc., up $2.71 to $91.31.
The maker of automotive safety systems reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
