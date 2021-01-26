S&P 500   3,849.62 (-0.15%)
DOW   30,937.04 (-0.07%)
QQQ   328.59 (+0.15%)
AAPL   143.16 (+0.17%)
MSFT   232.33 (+1.22%)
FB   282.05 (+1.45%)
GOOGL   1,907.95 (+0.72%)
AMZN   3,326.13 (+0.98%)
TSLA   883.09 (+0.26%)
NVDA   537.41 (-1.60%)
BABA   265.92 (+1.74%)
CGC   35.52 (+7.93%)
GE   11.29 (+2.73%)
MU   79.51 (-2.18%)
AMD   94.71 (+0.62%)
NIO   60.31 (+0.53%)
T   29.75 (+2.20%)
F   11.19 (-0.89%)
ACB   10.67 (+5.02%)
BA   202.06 (-0.64%)
DIS   169.56 (-1.36%)
NFLX   561.93 (+0.92%)
GILD   66.70 (-2.14%)
General Electric, Raytheon rise; Crane, Rockwell fall

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, up $4.50 to $170.48.

The health care products maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up 92 cents to $67.20.

The defense contractor reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and gave an encouraging profit forecast for 2021.

Rockwell Automation Inc., down $16.40 to $244.45.

The industrial equipment and software maker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

General Electric Co., up 30 cents to $11.29.

The industrial conglomerate's fourth-quarter financial results showed a surge of cash flow.

Apollo Global Management Inc., up $3.30 to $49.18.

The investment firm named Marc Rowan to replace CEO Leon Black, who will retire by July 31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, up $8.84 to $211.61.

The media and internet company’s Vimeo video software unit raised $300 million in equity.

Crane Co., down $1.27 to $77.32.

The maker of engineered industrial products reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Autoliv Inc., up $2.71 to $91.31.

The maker of automotive safety systems reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)2.3$170.48+2.7%2.37%26.81Buy$166.69
Crane (CR)1.9$77.32-1.6%2.22%203.48Buy$72.60
Rockwell Automation (ROK)2.4$244.45-6.3%1.75%27.87Hold$224.63
Match Group (MTCH)1.4$138.42-0.7%N/A-209.72Buy$124.58
Autoliv (ALV)1.4$91.31+3.1%N/A51.88Hold$83.00
