General Electric Stock is Among the Worst to Own in August

S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)

General Electric Stock is Among the Worst to Own in August

Tue., August 2, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

On Friday, the major benchmarks closed out July with their best monthly performance since 2020. While questions remain regarding longer-term economic outlook, especially following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision, it's a good idea to keep an eye on outperforming and underperforming stocks in the short term. For your convenience, we have compiled a list of the worst stocks to own during the month of August, and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stands out amongst the bunch. Below, we will dive into how the stock has performed recently, and why now could be the perfect opportunity to buy puts.

Worst Of August 2022

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, General Electric stock averaged an August loss of 5.1% over the past 10 years, and has finished the month positive only three times. The security boasts the largest average loss of all stocks on the list, and is the only general industrials name to be featured.

From its current perch of $75.53, a similar move lower would put GE back below the 80-day moving average, a trendline that helped push the equity lower multiple times earlier in the year. In addition, a comparable move lower would put the shares below the -20% year-to-date level.

GE Chart August 2

An unwinding of optimism amongst the brokerage bunch could provide additional headwinds. Specifically, eight of the 14 in coverage rate General Electric stock a "buy" or better, and the 12-month consensus price target of $88.94 is a 17.7% premium to current levels.

Short-term options traders may already be privy to the seasonality implications. This is per GE's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1, which ranks higher than 72% of readings in its annual range. Meanwhile, the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 34% sits in the relatively low 29th percentile of the past 12 months -- suggesting options traders are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.