General Motors broadens electric goals with new division

S&P 500   3,576.88 (-0.98%)
DOW   29,132.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   262.10 (-1.62%)
AAPL   138.54 (-1.34%)
MSFT   225.16 (-1.78%)
META   127.21 (-4.92%)
GOOGL   96.75 (-1.13%)
AMZN   110.43 (-2.85%)
TSLA   220.09 (-1.29%)
NVDA   113.03 (-3.14%)
NIO   12.59 (-5.20%)
BABA   74.20 (-6.36%)
AMD   56.10 (-2.96%)
T   14.85 (-0.34%)
MU   50.74 (-1.25%)
CGC   2.39 (-0.83%)
F   11.29 (-0.62%)
GE   63.21 (-2.72%)
DIS   93.00 (-2.27%)
AMC   6.11 (-3.78%)
PYPL   79.85 (-5.53%)
PFE   41.60 (-0.36%)
NFLX   219.35 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   3,576.88 (-0.98%)
DOW   29,132.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   262.10 (-1.62%)
AAPL   138.54 (-1.34%)
MSFT   225.16 (-1.78%)
META   127.21 (-4.92%)
GOOGL   96.75 (-1.13%)
AMZN   110.43 (-2.85%)
TSLA   220.09 (-1.29%)
NVDA   113.03 (-3.14%)
NIO   12.59 (-5.20%)
BABA   74.20 (-6.36%)
AMD   56.10 (-2.96%)
T   14.85 (-0.34%)
MU   50.74 (-1.25%)
CGC   2.39 (-0.83%)
F   11.29 (-0.62%)
GE   63.21 (-2.72%)
DIS   93.00 (-2.27%)
AMC   6.11 (-3.78%)
PYPL   79.85 (-5.53%)
PFE   41.60 (-0.36%)
NFLX   219.35 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   3,576.88 (-0.98%)
DOW   29,132.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   262.10 (-1.62%)
AAPL   138.54 (-1.34%)
MSFT   225.16 (-1.78%)
META   127.21 (-4.92%)
GOOGL   96.75 (-1.13%)
AMZN   110.43 (-2.85%)
TSLA   220.09 (-1.29%)
NVDA   113.03 (-3.14%)
NIO   12.59 (-5.20%)
BABA   74.20 (-6.36%)
AMD   56.10 (-2.96%)
T   14.85 (-0.34%)
MU   50.74 (-1.25%)
CGC   2.39 (-0.83%)
F   11.29 (-0.62%)
GE   63.21 (-2.72%)
DIS   93.00 (-2.27%)
AMC   6.11 (-3.78%)
PYPL   79.85 (-5.53%)
PFE   41.60 (-0.36%)
NFLX   219.35 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   3,576.88 (-0.98%)
DOW   29,132.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   262.10 (-1.62%)
AAPL   138.54 (-1.34%)
MSFT   225.16 (-1.78%)
META   127.21 (-4.92%)
GOOGL   96.75 (-1.13%)
AMZN   110.43 (-2.85%)
TSLA   220.09 (-1.29%)
NVDA   113.03 (-3.14%)
NIO   12.59 (-5.20%)
BABA   74.20 (-6.36%)
AMD   56.10 (-2.96%)
T   14.85 (-0.34%)
MU   50.74 (-1.25%)
CGC   2.39 (-0.83%)
F   11.29 (-0.62%)
GE   63.21 (-2.72%)
DIS   93.00 (-2.27%)
AMC   6.11 (-3.78%)
PYPL   79.85 (-5.53%)
PFE   41.60 (-0.36%)
NFLX   219.35 (-4.62%)

General Motors broadens electric goals with new division

Tue., October 11, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

GM Logo Gradient (01-28-21) This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. General Motors is creating a new energy division that will include chargers for electric vehicles, solar panels and other energy-related products and services. The company said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, that the unit, called GM Energy, will have offerings for home, commercial and electric vehicle customers. (General Motors via AP)

General Motors, which plans to go almost entirely electric by 2035, is creating a new energy division that will produce chargers for electric vehicles, as well as solar panels and other energy-related technology for homes and businesses.

The company said Tuesday that the unit, called GM Energy, will create systems for households and commercial customers that link electric vehicles to power storage and generation. The division should have the capacity to sell energy from electric vehicle and stationary storage batteries back to utilities during peak periods of energy usage.

“GM Energy has the opportunity to help deliver sustainable energy products and services that can help mitigate the effect of power outages and provide customers with resilient and cost-effective energy management,” Travis Hester, vice president of GM EV Growth Operations, said in a statement.

GM's Energy Services Cloud will include data and energy management tools and let customers manage their energy usage.

Ultium Charge 360, which includes several charging station networks and software, will expand its portfolio of integrated public charging networks, integrated mobile apps, and additional product and service offerings over time as part of the division.

GM said it also has partnerships with several companies, including solar technology and energy services provider SunPower. In the deal with SunPower, the two companies will develop and offer customers a home energy system that includes integrated electric vehicle and battery solutions, solar panels and home energy storage. The system will be available at the same time as the retail launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, which is expected to start production in the fall 2023.

There's also a pilot project with Pacific Gas and Electric to allow residential customers to use their compatible electric vehicles with a bi-directional charger as backup power for essential home needs during power outages. After initial lab tests, the companies anticipate expanding the offer to some residential customers within PG&E’s service area. This is expected to begin next year.

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)
2.9221 of 5 stars		$31.45-2.6%1.14%5.97Moderate Buy$54.61
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.