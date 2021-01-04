S&P 500   3,700.65 (-1.48%)
DOW   30,223.89 (-1.25%)
QQQ   309.31 (-1.41%)
AAPL   129.41 (-2.47%)
MSFT   217.69 (-2.13%)
FB   268.94 (-1.54%)
GOOGL   1,726.13 (-1.51%)
AMZN   3,186.63 (-2.16%)
TSLA   729.77 (+3.42%)
NVDA   524.54 (+0.45%)
BABA   227.85 (-2.10%)
CGC   26.12 (+6.01%)
GE   10.47 (-3.06%)
MU   74.05 (-1.50%)
AMD   92.30 (+0.64%)
T   29.44 (+2.36%)
NIO   53.49 (+9.75%)
F   8.52 (-3.07%)
ACB   9.52 (+14.56%)
BA   202.72 (-5.30%)
NFLX   522.86 (-3.30%)
DIS   177.68 (-1.93%)
GILD   60.11 (+3.18%)
Genworth, Ford fall; Tesla, Magellan Health rise

Monday, January 4, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $24.10 to $729.77.

The electric car maker's annual sales surged as it delivered nearly 500,000 vehicles during the year.

Roku Inc., down $14.12 to $317.90.

The maker of digital media players is considering buying Quibi's content catalog, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ford Motor Co., down 27 cents to $8.52.

The auto maker pulled out of a planned joint venture with India-based car maker Mahindra & Mahindra.

Magellan Health Inc., up $10.80 to $93.64.

Centene is buying the managed health care company for about $2.2 billion.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $1.39 to $53.75.

The dental products company is buying Byte for about $1 billion.

FLIR Systems Inc., up $8.41 to $52.24.

Teledyne Technologies is buying the maker of thermal imaging cameras and sensors for about $8 billion.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., up 10 cents to $18.19.

PSA Peugeot shareholders overwhelmingly approved a merger with the car maker.

Genworth Financial Inc., down $1.09 to $2.69.

The financial services company's merger with China Oceanwide Holdings is delayed.

