Genworth pulls plug on its acquisition by China Oceanwide

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Insurer Genworth Financial has pulled the plug on its long-delayed acquisition by a Chinese company.
The provider of mortgage and long-term care insurance based in Richmond, Virginia, said Tuesday that it had exercised its right to terminate the deal with Beijing-based China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co.
The deal was first announced in 2016, with China Oceanwide agreeing to buy Genworth for about $2.7 billion. It was originally expected to close in the following year.
But regulatory hurdles and financing issues repeatedly delayed the marriage, which was further complicated in the last year by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Genworth’s board “concluded that Oceanwide will be unable to close the proposed transaction within a reasonable time frame and that greater clarity about Genworth’s future is needed now in order for the company to execute its plans to maximize shareholder value,” James Riepe, Genworth's non-executive chairman, said in a statement.
Those plans include a potential partial initial public stock offering of Genworth's U.S. mortgage insurance business, the company said. It also indicated that it and China Oceanwide will still consider working together on ways to provide long-term care insurance and other products in China.
Shares in Genworth Financial Inc. fell about 1% in after-market trading Tuesday after the announcement of the deal's demise.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
15 Stocks that Insiders Love
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.
Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.
For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.
This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.
View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".