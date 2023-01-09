George Floyd family taking applications for business grants

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family is ready to take applications from businesses for grants funded by money from their wrongful death legal settlement with the city of Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was Black, died in May 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. His family won a $27 million settlement from the city in March 2021 and set aside $500,000 for grants to businesses in the neighborhood where Floyd died.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump says businesses can begin applying Monday and continue to apply until all dollars are distributed. Grants will be awarded in the amounts of $5,000, $10,000 and $25,000, although larger grants may be considered.

Businesses can apply at www.theward8fund.org.

