Georgia county still pursuing spaceport that voters rejected

S&P 500   4,417.91 (-0.64%)
DOW   34,633.53 (+0.20%)
QQQ   340.97 (-1.55%)
AAPL   166.64 (-2.21%)
MSFT   282.48 (-1.79%)
FB   212.58 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   2,556.32 (-1.60%)
AMZN   3,054.18 (-1.82%)
TSLA   992.40 (-2.93%)
NVDA   216.27 (-2.59%)
BABA   96.43 (-3.60%)
NIO   19.78 (-3.13%)
AMD   94.81 (-3.00%)
CGC   6.89 (-3.09%)
MU   70.98 (-1.93%)
T   19.45 (+0.15%)
GE   91.00 (+0.28%)
F   15.62 (+0.71%)
DIS   131.00 (-1.02%)
AMC   18.20 (-1.78%)
PFE   53.40 (+0.56%)
PYPL   103.40 (-1.68%)
BA   182.87 (+0.00%)
S&P 500   4,417.91 (-0.64%)
DOW   34,633.53 (+0.20%)
QQQ   340.97 (-1.55%)
AAPL   166.64 (-2.21%)
MSFT   282.48 (-1.79%)
FB   212.58 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   2,556.32 (-1.60%)
AMZN   3,054.18 (-1.82%)
TSLA   992.40 (-2.93%)
NVDA   216.27 (-2.59%)
BABA   96.43 (-3.60%)
NIO   19.78 (-3.13%)
AMD   94.81 (-3.00%)
CGC   6.89 (-3.09%)
MU   70.98 (-1.93%)
T   19.45 (+0.15%)
GE   91.00 (+0.28%)
F   15.62 (+0.71%)
DIS   131.00 (-1.02%)
AMC   18.20 (-1.78%)
PFE   53.40 (+0.56%)
PYPL   103.40 (-1.68%)
BA   182.87 (+0.00%)
S&P 500   4,417.91 (-0.64%)
DOW   34,633.53 (+0.20%)
QQQ   340.97 (-1.55%)
AAPL   166.64 (-2.21%)
MSFT   282.48 (-1.79%)
FB   212.58 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   2,556.32 (-1.60%)
AMZN   3,054.18 (-1.82%)
TSLA   992.40 (-2.93%)
NVDA   216.27 (-2.59%)
BABA   96.43 (-3.60%)
NIO   19.78 (-3.13%)
AMD   94.81 (-3.00%)
CGC   6.89 (-3.09%)
MU   70.98 (-1.93%)
T   19.45 (+0.15%)
GE   91.00 (+0.28%)
F   15.62 (+0.71%)
DIS   131.00 (-1.02%)
AMC   18.20 (-1.78%)
PFE   53.40 (+0.56%)
PYPL   103.40 (-1.68%)
BA   182.87 (+0.00%)
S&P 500   4,417.91 (-0.64%)
DOW   34,633.53 (+0.20%)
QQQ   340.97 (-1.55%)
AAPL   166.64 (-2.21%)
MSFT   282.48 (-1.79%)
FB   212.58 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   2,556.32 (-1.60%)
AMZN   3,054.18 (-1.82%)
TSLA   992.40 (-2.93%)
NVDA   216.27 (-2.59%)
BABA   96.43 (-3.60%)
NIO   19.78 (-3.13%)
AMD   94.81 (-3.00%)
CGC   6.89 (-3.09%)
MU   70.98 (-1.93%)
T   19.45 (+0.15%)
GE   91.00 (+0.28%)
F   15.62 (+0.71%)
DIS   131.00 (-1.02%)
AMC   18.20 (-1.78%)
PFE   53.40 (+0.56%)
PYPL   103.40 (-1.68%)
BA   182.87 (+0.00%)

Georgia county still pursuing spaceport that voters rejected

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | Russ Bynum, Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a Georgia county are moving ahead with plans to build a launch pad for commercial rockets barely a month after residents voted to halt the project by a margin of nearly 3-to-1.

Commissioners in coastal Camden County confirmed in a statement Thursday that they voted earlier in the week to “approve the purchase of ... property where the spaceport would be located.”

The decision followed a March 8 referendum in which 72% of voters sought to halt the project by overruling commissioners' prior vote to buy land for the proposed Spaceport Camden.

Camden County officials have spent the past decade and more than $10 million pursuing a commercial spaceport for launching satellites into orbit. Commissioners say the project would bring economic growth not just from rocket launches, but also by attracting related industries and tourists to the community of 55,000 people on the Georgia-Florida line.

Opponents say the plans to build the spaceport on an industrial plot formerly used to manufacture pesticides and munitions poses potential environmental and safety hazards that outweigh any economic benefits. They forced the referendum by gathering more 3,500 petition signatures from registered voters to put the project on the ballot.

Critics, including the National Park Service, say rockets exploding soon after launch could rain fiery debris onto Little Cumberland Island, which has about 40 private homes, and neighboring Cumberland Island, a federally protected wilderness visited by about 60,000 tourists each year.

A big loss at the polls hasn't stopped county officials. Commissioners called a meeting Tuesday and voted unanimously to notify Union Carbide Co., which owns the 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) industrial site on which the county hopes to build the spaceport, that they plan to move forward with the land purchase.


“It’s a continuation of arrogance and ignorance and just not representing the will of the people,” said spaceport critic John Goodman, an elected councilman for the Camden County city of St. Marys. He said commissioners were defying "a very clear indication from the citizens to not be in the spaceport business.”

Goodman was one of the spaceport opponents who sued earlier this year to stop the county from buying the land before the referendum could be held. He said they likely will go back to court to again ask a judge to halt the purchase.

The referendum upended the spaceport project at a critical juncture. After years of study and review, the Federal Aviation Administration granted Camden County a license in December to build and operate the spaceport, which would join 12 others already operating in the U.S.

But before commissioners could close on purchasing the property, a judge ordered that the land deal be put before voters.

Commissioners said in their statement Thursday that they expect the Georgia Supreme Court to declare the referendum invalid. The county has an appeal pending before the court that argues the state constitution doesn’t allow voters to veto government projects such as the spaceport. No date has been scheduled to hear the case.

Commissioners have previously dismissed the referendum, in which 17% of registered voters cast ballot, as reflecting the will of a “bare minority.” Steve Howard, the county government administrator, recently has said the county is seeking private investors to help finance the spaceport. Then came the vote Tuesday to move forward with the land purchase.

“The board determined that moving forward in this fashion was in the best interest of the county in order to protect the launch site operator license that was recently issued and the millions of dollars the county has invested so far in the spaceport,” the commissioners' statement said.

Whether the landowner agrees to sell to Camden County with court cases over the spaceport still pending remains to be seen. Union Carbide said in a statement Thursday that it's evaluating the company's option agreement with Camden County “in light of the county's ongoing litigation."


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.