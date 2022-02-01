S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List
German beer sales down again in 2021 as pandemic persisted

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


File---File photo shows people toast with their beer mugs at the 'Taxisgarten' beer garden in Munich, Germany, Friday evening, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

BERLIN (AP) — German beer sales dropped another 2.2% last year, with the coronavirus pandemic again weighing on brewers after sales tumbled 5.5% in 2020, official figures showed Tuesday.

Lockdowns that shut restaurants and bars for parts of the past two years have added to a long-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors.

The Federal Statistical Office said that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.5 billion liters (2.2 billion gallons) of beer in 2021.

There were particularly steep year-on-year drops of 27% and 19.1% respectively in January and February, when full lockdown measures were in place across the country. Authorities started relaxing restrictions in the spring; blanket nationwide lockdowns haven't been reimposed, although restrictions remain.

The statistics office said that beer sales inside Germany, which accounted for more than four-fifths of the total, were 3.4% lower than in 2020 and 8.6% lower than in 2019.

Beer exports to other countries in the European Union dropped 4%, while exports to countries outside the bloc were up 12.7%.


