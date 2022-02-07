S&P 500   4,518.79 (+0.41%)
DOW   35,301.03 (+0.60%)
QQQ   357.92 (-0.03%)
AAPL   172.59 (+0.12%)
MSFT   303.84 (-0.69%)
FB   227.44 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,809.68 (-1.96%)
AMZN   3,188.87 (+1.14%)
TSLA   919.19 (-0.45%)
NVDA   250.04 (+2.82%)
BABA   116.18 (-4.94%)
NIO   24.26 (+1.25%)
AMD   125.57 (+1.59%)
CGC   7.97 (+1.53%)
MU   81.87 (+0.86%)
GE   100.42 (+1.42%)
T   24.03 (-0.21%)
F   17.97 (+0.06%)
DIS   142.95 (+0.65%)
AMC   14.93 (-2.74%)
PFE   53.44 (+0.83%)
ACB   4.22 (+0.24%)
BA   214.04 (+3.68%)
German broadcaster DW urged to act against antisemitism

Monday, February 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — An independent panel said Monday that Germany's state-funded broadcaster Deutsche Welle was right to suspend five employees and recommended further action against eight others following a probe into allegations of antisemitism.

The three-member panel, which included a former German justice minister, also urged Deutsche Welle to end the cooperation agreements it has with some Middle East broadcasters and to more closely scrutinize others.

But it concluded there was “no structural antisemitism” within the Arabic department at Deutsche Welle, despite an accumulation of individual instances that gave cause for concern.

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung had quoted social media comments allegedly made by members of DW’s Arabic service, including some that appeared to downplay the Holocaust or perpetuate anti-Jewish stereotypes.

The broadcaster responded with a 10-point plan that includes tightening its code of conduct, improving staff training and vetting its partners more thoroughly.

Deutsche Welle provides broadcasts and online content in 32 languages, including Arabic, Russian and Chinese. It also provide media training through its in-house academy.

