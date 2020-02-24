Log in

German business confidence ticks up but virus impact looms

Posted on Monday, February 24th, 2020 By The Associated Press


The sun rises behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, on a cold Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A key indicator of German business optimism unexpectedly ticked up in February despite concerns about how the spread of the coronavirus might affect the economy through key trade partner China.

The Ifo institute index crept up to 96.1 points from 96.0 in January, the third increase in the last four months. Economists, however, cautioned that some survey responses may have come in earlier in February, when concerns were lower and that troubles from the outbreak could still hit German manufacturers.

Economist Andreas Rees at UniCredit bank said the reading “at first sight... seems to be a pleasant surprise” but warned that it is not clear whether the February data already contain the latest developments to the full extent.

He said next month's survey might provide a clearer sense of the impact of the virus and the associated COVID-19 illness.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel