S&P 500   3,955.00
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?

German carrier Lufthansa's pilots to strike Friday over pay

Thu., September 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a walk-out Friday after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management.

The union Vereinigung Cockpit accused Lufthansa on Thursday of failing to improve on their previous offer, leaving pilots no choice but to go on strike to press their demands.

According to Lufthansa, the company had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros ($900), amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession.

The union had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or some 900 million euros over two years.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

