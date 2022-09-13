German court rejects environmental group's suit vs Mercedes

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,110.41
DOW   32,381.34
QQQ   310.74
3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
A Downturn Can Actually Be a Good Time to Cultivate Talent. Here's Why.
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
2 SPY Strikes to Watch This Expiration Week
S&P 500   4,110.41
DOW   32,381.34
QQQ   310.74
3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
A Downturn Can Actually Be a Good Time to Cultivate Talent. Here's Why.
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
2 SPY Strikes to Watch This Expiration Week
S&P 500   4,110.41
DOW   32,381.34
QQQ   310.74
3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
A Downturn Can Actually Be a Good Time to Cultivate Talent. Here's Why.
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
2 SPY Strikes to Watch This Expiration Week
S&P 500   4,110.41
DOW   32,381.34
QQQ   310.74
3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
A Downturn Can Actually Be a Good Time to Cultivate Talent. Here's Why.
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
2 SPY Strikes to Watch This Expiration Week

German court rejects environmental group's suit vs Mercedes

Tue., September 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has rejected a lawsuit from an environmental group which sought to have automaker Mercedes-Benz barred from selling cars with combustion engines that emit greenhouse gases after 2030.

The state court in Stuttgart, where Mercedes-Benz Group is based, said Tuesday that it is up to lawmakers to decide what measures should be taken against climate change, German news agency dpa reported. It said that such decisions can't be preempted by an individual suit in a civil court.

The Deutsche Umwelthilfe group had sought to have Mercedes-Benz ordered not to sell cars with emissions-causing combustion engines after the end of October 2030. It also wanted the automaker to refrain from selling new cars with combustion engines before that date that would emit a combined total of more than 516 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Deutsche Umwelthilfe said it plans to appeal to a higher regional court, arguing that politicians' inaction forced it to take legal action.

Mercedes-Benz welcomed the ruling. It said there is no question over the protection of the climate being one of the greatest challenges in human history, and that the company is standing by its responsibility and has long since set course toward climate neutrality.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.