German court rejects Greenpeace lawsuit against automaker VW

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,122.43 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,096.72 (-0.44%)
QQQ   303.87 (-0.21%)
AAPL   152.87 (-0.64%)
MSFT   271.20 (-0.04%)
META   179.40 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-0.41%)
AMZN   98.75 (-0.79%)
TSLA   193.70 (-0.48%)
NVDA   217.98 (+0.05%)
NIO   10.26 (-0.48%)
BABA   104.38 (-0.39%)
AMD   83.18 (+0.06%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   13.00 (-0.69%)
MU   60.00 (-0.20%)
CGC   2.27 (-0.87%)
GE   82.69 (+0.01%)
DIS   107.40 (-0.24%)
AMC   4.60 (-1.71%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.05%)
PYPL   79.13 (-0.40%)
NFLX   356.50 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   4,122.43 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,096.72 (-0.44%)
QQQ   303.87 (-0.21%)
AAPL   152.87 (-0.64%)
MSFT   271.20 (-0.04%)
META   179.40 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-0.41%)
AMZN   98.75 (-0.79%)
TSLA   193.70 (-0.48%)
NVDA   217.98 (+0.05%)
NIO   10.26 (-0.48%)
BABA   104.38 (-0.39%)
AMD   83.18 (+0.06%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   13.00 (-0.69%)
MU   60.00 (-0.20%)
CGC   2.27 (-0.87%)
GE   82.69 (+0.01%)
DIS   107.40 (-0.24%)
AMC   4.60 (-1.71%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.05%)
PYPL   79.13 (-0.40%)
NFLX   356.50 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   4,122.43 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,096.72 (-0.44%)
QQQ   303.87 (-0.21%)
AAPL   152.87 (-0.64%)
MSFT   271.20 (-0.04%)
META   179.40 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-0.41%)
AMZN   98.75 (-0.79%)
TSLA   193.70 (-0.48%)
NVDA   217.98 (+0.05%)
NIO   10.26 (-0.48%)
BABA   104.38 (-0.39%)
AMD   83.18 (+0.06%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   13.00 (-0.69%)
MU   60.00 (-0.20%)
CGC   2.27 (-0.87%)
GE   82.69 (+0.01%)
DIS   107.40 (-0.24%)
AMC   4.60 (-1.71%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.05%)
PYPL   79.13 (-0.40%)
NFLX   356.50 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   4,122.43 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,096.72 (-0.44%)
QQQ   303.87 (-0.21%)
AAPL   152.87 (-0.64%)
MSFT   271.20 (-0.04%)
META   179.40 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-0.41%)
AMZN   98.75 (-0.79%)
TSLA   193.70 (-0.48%)
NVDA   217.98 (+0.05%)
NIO   10.26 (-0.48%)
BABA   104.38 (-0.39%)
AMD   83.18 (+0.06%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   13.00 (-0.69%)
MU   60.00 (-0.20%)
CGC   2.27 (-0.87%)
GE   82.69 (+0.01%)
DIS   107.40 (-0.24%)
AMC   4.60 (-1.71%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.05%)
PYPL   79.13 (-0.40%)
NFLX   356.50 (-0.58%)

German court rejects Greenpeace lawsuit against automaker VW

Tue., February 14, 2023 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by environmental group Greenpeace aiming to force automaker Volkswagen to stop selling vehicles with combustion engines by 2030.

The civil case echoes several other lawsuits brought by climate campaigners, including one against luxury car manufacturer BMW that was dismissed last week.

The Braunschweig regional court ruled Tuesday that VW was acting within the law, German news agency dpa reported.

The automaker welcomed the verdict, but Greenpeace said it would appeal.

“Companies like Volkswagen which harm the climate have a responsibility to lower their CO2 emissions much faster and end their fossil business models,” the group said in a statement. “That's the only way to slow the climate crisis.”

Scientists say greenhouse gas emissions such as those produced from burning fossil fuels need to be sharply reduced in the coming years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Recent Videos

Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald’s Stock?
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: