German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,728.16 (+1.37%)
DOW   30,598.99 (+1.37%)
QQQ   272.39 (+1.13%)
AAPL   145.21 (+1.97%)
MSFT   239.02 (+0.63%)
META   134.20 (+0.12%)
GOOGL   101.42 (+1.45%)
AMZN   116.02 (+1.96%)
TSLA   219.31 (-0.02%)
NVDA   118.87 (+-0.01%)
NIO   12.19 (-0.16%)
BABA   75.16 (-2.10%)
AMD   57.75 (-0.36%)
T   15.57 (+1.70%)
MU   52.43 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.53 (+0.00%)
F   12.01 (+1.52%)
GE   70.83 (+3.21%)
DIS   99.19 (+1.91%)
AMC   6.40 (+0.63%)
PYPL   85.98 (+1.56%)
PFE   43.96 (+0.71%)
NFLX   242.61 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,728.16 (+1.37%)
DOW   30,598.99 (+1.37%)
QQQ   272.39 (+1.13%)
AAPL   145.21 (+1.97%)
MSFT   239.02 (+0.63%)
META   134.20 (+0.12%)
GOOGL   101.42 (+1.45%)
AMZN   116.02 (+1.96%)
TSLA   219.31 (-0.02%)
NVDA   118.87 (+-0.01%)
NIO   12.19 (-0.16%)
BABA   75.16 (-2.10%)
AMD   57.75 (-0.36%)
T   15.57 (+1.70%)
MU   52.43 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.53 (+0.00%)
F   12.01 (+1.52%)
GE   70.83 (+3.21%)
DIS   99.19 (+1.91%)
AMC   6.40 (+0.63%)
PYPL   85.98 (+1.56%)
PFE   43.96 (+0.71%)
NFLX   242.61 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,728.16 (+1.37%)
DOW   30,598.99 (+1.37%)
QQQ   272.39 (+1.13%)
AAPL   145.21 (+1.97%)
MSFT   239.02 (+0.63%)
META   134.20 (+0.12%)
GOOGL   101.42 (+1.45%)
AMZN   116.02 (+1.96%)
TSLA   219.31 (-0.02%)
NVDA   118.87 (+-0.01%)
NIO   12.19 (-0.16%)
BABA   75.16 (-2.10%)
AMD   57.75 (-0.36%)
T   15.57 (+1.70%)
MU   52.43 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.53 (+0.00%)
F   12.01 (+1.52%)
GE   70.83 (+3.21%)
DIS   99.19 (+1.91%)
AMC   6.40 (+0.63%)
PYPL   85.98 (+1.56%)
PFE   43.96 (+0.71%)
NFLX   242.61 (-1.02%)
S&P 500   3,728.16 (+1.37%)
DOW   30,598.99 (+1.37%)
QQQ   272.39 (+1.13%)
AAPL   145.21 (+1.97%)
MSFT   239.02 (+0.63%)
META   134.20 (+0.12%)
GOOGL   101.42 (+1.45%)
AMZN   116.02 (+1.96%)
TSLA   219.31 (-0.02%)
NVDA   118.87 (+-0.01%)
NIO   12.19 (-0.16%)
BABA   75.16 (-2.10%)
AMD   57.75 (-0.36%)
T   15.57 (+1.70%)
MU   52.43 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.53 (+0.00%)
F   12.01 (+1.52%)
GE   70.83 (+3.21%)
DIS   99.19 (+1.91%)
AMC   6.40 (+0.63%)
PYPL   85.98 (+1.56%)
PFE   43.96 (+0.71%)
NFLX   242.61 (-1.02%)

German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties

Tue., October 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE -- Arne Schoenbohm, President of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), attends a perss conference in Bonn, Germany, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Germany's Interior Ministry says that the head of the national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which “damaged the necessary confidence of the public in the neutrality and impartiality" of his management, German news agency dpa reported.

Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members was a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent, which the group said last week that it had thrown out.

The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.

There is growing concern in Germany that the country’s critical infrastructure might be targeted by Russia because of Berlin’s support for Ukraine in the war.

Schoenbohm, 53, had been the head of the BSI since February 2016. There was no immediate word on who would succeed him.

The ministry said Faeser's decision was also in the interest of Schoenbohm himself and of the agency's 1,500 employees and their ability to work without speculation about the personnel issue, dpa reported.

It said that the allegations would be looked into and evaluated thoroughly, and that there is a presumption of innocence for Schoenbohm while that evaluation is ongoing.

German news weekly Der Spiegel quoted Schoenbohm as saying that, since there had been no “feedback” on the allegations, he had asked on Monday for disciplinary proceedings to be opened to clear up the matter.

He said he didn't yet know “what the ministry has examined and what the concrete allegations against me look like.”

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market this is because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of when investor sentiment is turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks that are well-positioned for market trends that are likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.