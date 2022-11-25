German economy sees stronger growth in 3rd quarter







BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy saw stronger growth in the third quarter than expected as consumer spending picked up following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Officials figures released Friday show gross domestic product in Europe's biggest economy grew by 0.4% from July to September, 0.1 percentage points higher than previously forecast.

GDP is a widely used measure of the production of goods and services in a country, but critics say it provides only a one-sided account of how an economy is faring. The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has acknowledged that GDP “falls short of providing a suitable measure of people’s material well-being for which alternative indicators may be more appropriate.”

Gross domestic product is expected to decline in the last months of the year and in the first three months of next year.

The OECD forecasts that global economic growth will be slowed next year due to the fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

