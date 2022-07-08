German energy giant Uniper asks for government bailout

BERLIN (AP) — German energy supply giant Uniper is asking the government for a bailout amid a growing supply crisis over Russian natural gas.

The company said in a statement Friday that its board has applied to the government for “stabilization measures.” The move, which is expected to see the government pump billions of euros (dollars) into Uniper to keep the company afloat, had been widely expected.

Uniper said measures were "aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper’s liquidity needs and protecting Uniper’s investment-grade credit rating.”

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.