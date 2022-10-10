S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
German expert panel proposes 2-stage energy subsidy

Mon., October 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A government-appointed expert panel is proposing a two-stage system for distributing up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices.

German news agency dpa reported Monday that the panel will suggest one-off payments to natural gas customers equivalent to a single monthly bill this year, followed by a price subsidy for part of people's consumption next year.

Citing unnamed officials, dpa reported that from January businesses would pay 0.07 euros per kilowatt hour for the first 70% of their gas bill, based on the previous year's consumption. Private gas customers would pay 0.12 euros for the first 80%, starting in March.

The proposal put together by a panel made up of representatives from industry, trade unions, scientists and lawmakers is due to be publicly announced later Monday.

Many European countries have proposed similar subsidies on fossil fuels, prices for which have increased sharply worldwide in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine. But some of Germany's neighbors have criticized the huge sum Berlin is setting aside, arguing that it will price others out of the market.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argues that the criticism is based on a misunderstanding of his government's plans and says Germany's subsidy will prevent a shortage of gas that might occur under a system of enforced price caps proposed by other countries.

