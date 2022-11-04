German factory orders down, underlining recession fears

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders were down 4% in September compared with the previous month, official figures showed Friday, underlining expectations that Europe's biggest economy is heading into recession.

The decline was led by a decline in foreign orders, which dropped 7%. Orders from inside Germany were up 0.5%, the Economy Ministry said.

It added that a rise in demand that set in after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be over, and orders are now back to a pre-pandemic level. They were down 10.8% compared with a year earlier, the ministry said.

Official data last week showed the economy posting unexpected growth in the third quarter, thanks in large part to consumer spending.

But inflation has increased to more than 10% as energy prices remain high and Germany is still widely expected to see a winter recession. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession. The Economy Ministry said that “a weak fourth quarter” appears likely after the positive surprise of the third quarter.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .