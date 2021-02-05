S&P 500   3,871.74
DOW   31,055.86
QQQ   330.24
3 Smoking Hot Cannabis Stocks to Buy Now
3 Growing Companies That Are Raising Their Guidance
Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play
Stuck in DC, Biden team pitches rest of US on big virus aid
Bank of England holds off more stimulus as vaccines roll out
GameStop booster did well; many devotees won't as shares sag
Solid company earnings and hopes for aid send stocks higher
German factory orders fall more than expected in December

Friday, February 5, 2021 | The Associated Press


Lights of the city are reflected in the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In background the buildings of the banking district. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders fell more sharply than expected in December, suggesting recent coronavirus lockdown measures are starting to impact industry in Europe's largest economy, new statistics showed Friday.

Industrial orders fell 1.9% in December over the previous month, following a slightly upwardly revised 2.7% increase in November, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

Economists had forecast a 1% decline for December.

Domestic orders decreased by 0.9% while foreign orders dropped by 2.6% in December. New orders from the eurozone fell 7.5%, while those from other countries increased by 0.5%.

The decline was the first in Germany after seven consecutive monthly increases, noted ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

German industry had remained almost unharmed by the November lockdown," he said in a research note. “Today’s data, however, show that the stricter lockdown measures since mid-December, as well as the Christmas break, have finally hit German industry.”

Compared with February 2020, the month before the first restrictions were imposed in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic, new orders in December 2020 were 2.6% higher in seasonally and calendar adjusted terms, the statistical office said.


