XPO Logistics Pulls Back To More Attractive Levels 
These 3 EV Charging Stocks Are Powering Up
Supply Chain Hurdles Open Entry Into Ceragon Networks
Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
CVS raises 2021 forecast again after strong third quarter
Progenity Stock is a Speculative Transformation Play
Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise
German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | The Associated Press


This Oct. 3, 2021 taken long exposure photo shows an aircraft flying over the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany. A closely watched survey of German business optimism has sagged for the fourth month in a row. The lower reading Monday for the Ifo Institute's index is underlining concern about the impact on Europe’s largest economy from sharply higher energy prices and troubles getting raw materials and parts. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday.

The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase.

Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency, which were up 14.9%. Domestic orders dropped 5.9%, and those from elsewhere in the eurozone fell 7.3%.

For the third quarter as a whole, orders were up 1% compared with the previous three-month period, the ministry said.

Germany's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is progressing more slowly than originally anticipated amid concern about higher energy prices and stubborn bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and parts.

The Federal Statistical Office said last week that gross domestic product grew by 1.8% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter. That followed growth of 1.9% in the second quarter and a 1.9% decline in the first quarter.

The German government also cut its full-year growth forecast last week to 2.6% from the 3.5% it had predicted in April. Last year, GDP shrank by 4.9%.

“Today’s drop in domestic orders could already be a reflection of ongoing supply chain frictions and companies simply delaying new orders, knowing that delivery times are long anyway,” said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING in Frankfurt.

“For the time being, order books are still richly filled and every improvement of the supply chain should also lead to an immediate boost for industrial production.”


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


