German FM: Baltic Sea has a huge energy potential

S&P 500   4,199.12
DOW   33,291.78
QQQ   320.58
Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
US stocks rise, but remain stuck in the red for the week
Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending 
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
US stocks rise again as countdown to Fed speech nears end
Russia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilled
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
Building an Emotionally-Invested Customer Base
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,199.12
DOW   33,291.78
QQQ   320.58
Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
US stocks rise, but remain stuck in the red for the week
Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending 
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
US stocks rise again as countdown to Fed speech nears end
Russia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilled
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
Building an Emotionally-Invested Customer Base
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,199.12
DOW   33,291.78
QQQ   320.58
Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
US stocks rise, but remain stuck in the red for the week
Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending 
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
US stocks rise again as countdown to Fed speech nears end
Russia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilled
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
Building an Emotionally-Invested Customer Base
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,199.12
DOW   33,291.78
QQQ   320.58
Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
US stocks rise, but remain stuck in the red for the week
Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending 
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
US stocks rise again as countdown to Fed speech nears end
Russia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilled
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
Building an Emotionally-Invested Customer Base
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

German FM: Baltic Sea has a huge energy potential

Fri., August 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Germany's foreign minister said Friday that estimates show the Baltic Sea can produce “more than twice the installed capacity of all German coal-fired power stations” as the country works to meet climate change targets and to wean itself off of Russia-supplied energy.

In a video message ahead of a meeting in Denmark's capital, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wants to hasten the expansion of wind power produced in the Baltic Sea.

The countries around the Baltic Sea “need to set the sails, work together and set course towards making our region more sustainable, more resilient and more secure," Baerbock said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz has said Germany remains committed to ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, the earliest of any major industrialized nation. To meet the goal, his government has said it would close coal-fired power plants that were reactivated during the war in Ukraine, end imports of Russian oil and coal this year and aim to stop using Russian gas within the next two years.

The potential for the Baltic Sea “is enormous,” Baerbock said. “The European Commission estimates that the Baltic Sea could potentially produce more than 90 gigawatts in wind energy. That is more than twice the installed capacity of all German coal-fired power stations.”

On July 1, Germany assumed took over the presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States for one year. The intergovernmental forum for regional cooperation consists of the European Union and 10 member nations: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

Denmark is scheduled to hold a meeting next week on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm to discuss ways “to make the Baltic Sea region free of Russian energy and at the same time pave the way for a significant green transition,” according to the Danish government.


Those expected to attend include the president of the European Union's executive commission, Lithuania's president, the prime ministers of Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland and Denmark, and several energy ministers.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.