German GDP saw 8.2% bounce-back in third quarter

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier takes off his face mask as he arrives at a news conference to present the federal government's autumn economic forecast in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Michele Tantussi/Pool via AP
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier takes off his face mask as he arrives at a news conference to present the federal government's autumn economic forecast in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Michele Tantussi/Pool via AP
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter compared to the previous three months, when the country was hit by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, according to official figures released Friday.
Germany's Federal Statistical Office said the country's gross domestic product grew by 8.2% from July to September compared to the second quarter.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the data was better than predicted and the government now expects a full-year decline in GDP of 5.5%, better than the government's forecast in September of a 5.8% drop.
German GDP is expected to grow 0.4% in the fourth quarter, less than previously expected due to the recent upsurge in new COVID cases.
Altmaier said officials expect the economy to have recovered from the impact of the pandemic by 2022.
7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election
Many investors confuse volatility in an election year with the market performance during an election year. Historically, investors don’t care all that much who wins the election.
There is historical evidence that the market will rise after a Republican wins and dip after a Democrat wins. But that same evidence suggests that those trends flip in the first year of a presidency. It just proves that there’s a difference between campaigning and governing.
What can be different is where investors choose to make their money. It’s very clear that certain sectors perform better under a Republican administration than a Democrat administration. But that’s not the focus of this presentation.
Rather, we’re taking a look at companies, and stocks, that should profit no matter who occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Some of these will be familiar names, but we’re trying not to be too obvious. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a buy no matter who wins. You don’t need an article to tell you that.
And while I wouldn’t call this a list of “coronavirus stocks” the list has some resemblance. The fact is every major event in our nation’s history has a ripple effect. And technologies that we never imagined would become “a thing” become the most important thing in our lives.
View the "7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election".