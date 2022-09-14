German government could raise stake in gas supplier Uniper

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War (Ad)
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Hot Stock Ready To Move (Ad)
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War (Ad)
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Hot Stock Ready To Move (Ad)
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War (Ad)
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Hot Stock Ready To Move (Ad)
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War (Ad)
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Hot Stock Ready To Move (Ad)
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

German government could raise stake in gas supplier Uniper

Wed., September 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE --Logo of the energy supplier Uniper at the group headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — German energy supplier Uniper said Wednesday that it is exploring the possibility of the government acquiring a majority holding in the company as its losses mount, a jump from the roughly 30% stake that the state already has pledged to take.

The government put together the rescue package in July after Russia's cuts to natural gas supplies forced Uniper to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. As the energy crisis drives up prices, the European Union's executive Commission has proposed measures to help households, including tapping into the extraordinary profits of electricity producers.

Uniper is majority-owned by Finland-based Fortum, in which the Finnish government holds the largest stake.

Uniper said in a statement that “due to the increased uncertainties in the operating environment, the parties are also looking into alternative solutions,” including “a straight equity increase that would result in a significant majority participation by the German government in Uniper.”

It added that no decisions have yet been made beyond the July rescue package.

It includes a roughly 267 million-euro capital increase signed by the German government alone and an additional 7.7 billion euros through a tool that provides equity by issuing company shares — as Uniper’s cash needs require. An existing 2 billion-euro credit facility from Germany’s state-owned KfW development bank was increased to 9 billion euros.

The government also decided to introduce a new levy on natural gas, aimed at rescuing importers slammed by the Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine. It later moved to lower value-added tax on gas from 19% to 7% until the end of March 2024 in an effort to make up for the effect of the surcharge.

Russia’s Gazprom started reducing gas deliveries to Germany through the main Nord Stream 1 pipeline in mid-June, citing alleged technical problems and the effect of Western sanctions. German officials have dismissed that explanation as an excuse for a political decision to create uncertainty and drive up prices.


Russia, which before the reductions accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany’s gas supplies, has since cut off deliveries through Nord Stream 1 altogether.

As a result of that cutoff and extremely high and volatile gas and power prices in Europe, Uniper said its “financial losses due to the higher gas procurement cost have significantly increased.”

In a separate move last week, gas importer VNG also sought help from the German government.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.