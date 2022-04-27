S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)
German government cuts economic forecast, sees 2.2% growth

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The German government forecast Wednesday that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will grow by only 2.2% this year as Russia's war in Ukraine weighs on prospects.

The Economy Ministry chopped the outlook for gross domestic product from the 3.6% growth it forecast in January. It sees only slightly faster growth of 2.5% in 2023.

The government's revised outlook was gloomier than a recent assessment by leading economic think tanks that expected the economy to expand by 2.7% this year.

But the government outlook was more optimistic than a prediction of 1.8% growth by its own panel of independent economic advisers. Last year, Germany’s GDP grew by 2.9%.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the government was making a “conservative" estimate, pointing to still-fragile supply chains, the effect of sanctions against Russia on the availability of raw materials and the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2.2% growth prediction assumes no energy embargo or blockade of gas deliveries, Habeck said. “If this came on top, we would have a recession in Germany," he said.

Russian imports account for a significant, though declining, proportion of Germany's supplies. Habeck said that proportion has declined from 55% before the war to 35% now.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a package of measures designed to ease the strain on consumers of higher energy prices. It includes lowering the tax on gasoline, cheap tickets for public transportation and one-off payments of several hundred euros to each taxpayer.

The cost to the public purse was estimated at “significantly more” than 30 billion euros ($32 billion), government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.


