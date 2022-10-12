S&P 500   3,588.84
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

Wed., October 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE --An employee in protective clothing works at the furnace at the steel producer, the Salzgitter AG, in Salzgitter, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,file)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies.

The Economy Ministry said it expects Germany's gross domestic product to grow by 1.4% this year and then decline by 0.4% next year. In late April, it had forecast 2.2% growth in 2022 that would accelerate to 2.5% next year.

Since then, the impact of the war has deepened, with energy prices stubbornly high and Germany's annual inflation rate hitting 10% in September.

Russia, which was long Germany's main supplier of natural gas, started reducing supplies through the main Nord Stream 1 pipeline in June and halted them entirely at the end of August. Still, Germany's gas storage facilities are nearly 95% full, and officials say the country is well-placed to get through the winter — though efforts to save gas will be necessary.

The main reason for the revision of the economic forecast was the Russian gas cutoff and resulting high energy prices, the Economy Ministry said. Those high prices are driving inflation, weighing on industrial production and expected to reduce household use.

Russian imports once accounted for more than half of Germany's gas supplies and still accounted for a bit over a third before Moscow started reducing supplies this summer — citing technical problems that German officials dismissed as cover for a political decision to sow uncertainty and push up prices.

Germany predicted average inflation of 8% this year and 7% next year — a rate that it said would be significantly higher without a so-called gas price brake that the government plans to introduce to keep energy bills for households and businesses under control.

It predicted that the economy will return to growth in 2024, with GDP expanding by 2.3%.

