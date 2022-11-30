QQQ   280.72 (+0.05%)
AAPL   141.12 (-0.04%)
MSFT   241.15 (+0.34%)
META   110.82 (+1.24%)
GOOGL   95.49 (+0.32%)
AMZN   92.12 (-0.32%)
TSLA   183.82 (+1.65%)
NVDA   157.51 (+0.72%)
NIO   12.62 (+20.19%)
BABA   87.98 (+10.17%)
AMD   73.44 (+0.07%)
T   18.86 (-0.79%)
MU   53.64 (-2.69%)
CGC   3.40 (-0.58%)
F   13.53 (-1.60%)
GE   84.19 (-1.72%)
DIS   94.04 (-0.69%)
AMC   7.21 (-2.96%)
PYPL   76.25 (-1.79%)
PFE   49.31 (-0.36%)
NFLX   285.93 (+1.77%)
German government mulls stake in Dutch grid operator TenneT

Wed., November 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday it is considering taking a stake in Dutch grid operator TenneT, which has a large footprint in Germany.

Germany already has a minority stake in rival grid operator 50 Hertz, via the state-owned investment bank KfW, and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said there were talks with TenneT too.

“These talks aren't yet such that I'm allowed to comment further on them,” he told reporters in Berlin, but confirmed that he considers it “politically wise and necessary” for the state to support the creation of vital public infrastructure such as transmission networks.

TenneT operates electricity grids across a large swath of Germany, from the North Sea coast to Bavaria in the southeast. Those transmission lines are crucial for Germany's plans to completely shift its power production from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2045 at the latest.

At present, some of the electricity generated by wind farms in the north of the country can't be dispatched to consumers in the south due to lack of transmission capacity.

TenneT's mother company, TenneT Holding, is owned by the Dutch state.

7 Cheap Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Go Back Up

This article presents seven large-cap stocks that are regarded as cheap based on their price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio tells an investor how much they are paying per share for every dollar of a company's profit.

You can find a stock's P/E ratio by dividing its stock price by its earnings per share. That looks like this:

P/E Ratio = Stock Price/Earnings per share (EPS)

For example, if a company is reporting earnings of $3 per share and their stock is selling for $30 per share, the P/E ratio is 10 ($30 per share/$3 per share). Many investors will look at a benchmark index like the S&P 500 as their guide for defining if a company's P/E ratio makes a stock cheap or expensive. At the time of this writing, the average P/E ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 was   14x to 17x. That is the range we're using for determining if a stock is cheap.

Of course, what is considered a “good" P/E ratio may depend on the market sector. For example, technology stocks tend to have a higher P/E ratio than the S&P average because they are projected to have stronger earnings and stock price growth than the broader market.

View the Stocks Here .

