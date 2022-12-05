German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still mulling options

BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Germany's state of Lower Saxony said Monday he is quitting Twitter because the microblogging site is increasingly being used to spread "hatred and incitement."

Experts have warned of a rise in anti-semitic vitriol if Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk grants “amnesty” to suspended accounts. A top European Union official urged Musk last week to step up the site's policing of illegal content or risk being banned in the 27-nation bloc.

While some ordinary users have already quit Twitter, officials have hesitated to do so because the site plays a prominent role in the political conversation in many countries.

Governor Stephan Weil of Lower Saxony, a state of about 8 million inhabitants in the north of Germany, said his account would be deleted in the course of Tuesday.

“The lack of controls and insufficient verification are increasingly leading to the spread of hate and incitement, misinformation and conspiracy theories,” Weil wrote in his final tweet. “I don’t need to be part of that.”

The state government's Twitter account will also be deleted, German news agency dpa reported.

A spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the federal government was still considering its options.

Asked about Weil's decision, spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin that the government was “looking very closely” at the impact of Musk's takeover of Twitter.

“We're still looking at how it develops,” he said. “And generally speaking, we will collectively consider whether we're going to continue taking part in this network or not.”

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

