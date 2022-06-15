×
S&P 500   3,735.48
DOW   30,364.83
QQQ   275.91
The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means
Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
S&P 500   3,735.48
DOW   30,364.83
QQQ   275.91
The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means
Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
S&P 500   3,735.48
DOW   30,364.83
QQQ   275.91
The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means
Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
S&P 500   3,735.48
DOW   30,364.83
QQQ   275.91
The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means
Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

German govt seeks to resolve wind power dispute with states

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | The Associated Press


German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, front right, point up as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, front left, opens the 'Alliance For Transformation' summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government unveiled a bill Wednesday to resolve a long-running dispute between federal authorities and the country's 16 states over where to build land-based wind power plants.

Some German states have bristled at proposals that would require them to set aside at least 1.4% of their surface for wind parks by 2026 and 2% by 2032, arguing that some people in rural areas don't want turbines close to their homes.

The compromise bill agreed to by the German Cabinet would give states some flexibility to build fewer wind power plants if they can persuade other states to agree to build more, including by paying them.

The bill also stipulates that the city-states of Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg would only have to set aside 0.5% of their surface for wind power. The legislation further states that profits from the parks will be shared with the regions where they are built and environmental protection rules that hamper turbine construction will be eased.

Climate and Energy Minister Robert Habeck said the proposals “will result in the expansion of wind power in Germany getting going again.”

Under Germany's energy transition plan, the country's remaining three nuclear plants are due to close this year and coal-fired power plants to be phased out by 2030.

Europe's biggest economy aims to produce electricity only from renewable sources such as wind, solar, biomass and hydropower by 2035.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.