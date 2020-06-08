German industrial production down nearly 18% in April





BERLIN (AP) — German industrial production plunged by nearly 18% in April compared with the previous month at the height of Europe's coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed Monday.

The 17.9% decline reported by the Economy Ministry followed an 8.9% drop in March, when Germany started shutting down. Germany's lockdown was less severe than those imposed in Italy, Spain and France and it never ordered factories closed, but companies did largely stop production in some areas — such as the automaking sector — and supply chains were disrupted.

Germany started easing restrictions on public life on April 20 and the process has gathered pace since. However, the German economy went into a recession in the first quarter and that is expected to deepen in the current quarter.

Data released on Friday showed that factory orders dropped 25.8% in April, following a 15% drop in March.

Germany's governing coalition last week agreed on 130 billion euros ($148 billion) in stimulus measures, including tax breaks and subsidies for buying electric vehicles.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Top 8 Companies That Are Adapting to a Post-Coronavirus World

The unintended consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are being played out in homes and apartments throughout the world. More and more employees are working from home, that’s if they have a job to go to. Entire industries are effectively shut down as the world attempts to slow the spread of the virus.



At some point, however, things will return to normal. But it will be a new normal. There are many businesses that won’t reopen, and many industries that will forever be changed. As an investor, now is the time to get out your crystal ball. Timing the market is a fool’s errand. But looking at what industries are positioned to thrive in a world that will be changed by the coronavirus is a prudent strategy.



We’ve identified 8 companies that are adapting to what the economy will be like in a post-coronavirus world. It will undoubtedly be more digital than it already is. Supply chains may become more vertically integrated as “Made in America” may take on a whole new meaning. As will the idea of working from home, going to a concert, or even preparing a meal.

View the "Top 8 Companies That Are Adapting to a Post-Coronavirus World".