QQQ   264.38 (-0.71%)
AAPL   125.38 (-3.50%)
MSFT   238.98 (-0.35%)
META   123.13 (+2.32%)
GOOGL   89.13 (+1.02%)
AMZN   84.80 (+0.95%)
TSLA   111.92 (-9.14%)
NVDA   142.00 (-2.83%)
NIO   9.88 (+1.33%)
BABA   92.50 (+5.01%)
AMD   64.33 (-0.68%)
T   18.56 (+0.81%)
MU   49.79 (-0.38%)
F   11.78 (+1.29%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.26 (+0.56%)
DIS   88.45 (+1.81%)
AMC   4.19 (+2.95%)
PFE   51.01 (-0.45%)
PYPL   74.10 (+4.04%)
NFLX   289.99 (-1.66%)
QQQ   264.38 (-0.71%)
AAPL   125.38 (-3.50%)
MSFT   238.98 (-0.35%)
META   123.13 (+2.32%)
GOOGL   89.13 (+1.02%)
AMZN   84.80 (+0.95%)
TSLA   111.92 (-9.14%)
NVDA   142.00 (-2.83%)
NIO   9.88 (+1.33%)
BABA   92.50 (+5.01%)
AMD   64.33 (-0.68%)
T   18.56 (+0.81%)
MU   49.79 (-0.38%)
F   11.78 (+1.29%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.26 (+0.56%)
DIS   88.45 (+1.81%)
AMC   4.19 (+2.95%)
PFE   51.01 (-0.45%)
PYPL   74.10 (+4.04%)
NFLX   289.99 (-1.66%)
QQQ   264.38 (-0.71%)
AAPL   125.38 (-3.50%)
MSFT   238.98 (-0.35%)
META   123.13 (+2.32%)
GOOGL   89.13 (+1.02%)
AMZN   84.80 (+0.95%)
TSLA   111.92 (-9.14%)
NVDA   142.00 (-2.83%)
NIO   9.88 (+1.33%)
BABA   92.50 (+5.01%)
AMD   64.33 (-0.68%)
T   18.56 (+0.81%)
MU   49.79 (-0.38%)
F   11.78 (+1.29%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.26 (+0.56%)
DIS   88.45 (+1.81%)
AMC   4.19 (+2.95%)
PFE   51.01 (-0.45%)
PYPL   74.10 (+4.04%)
NFLX   289.99 (-1.66%)
QQQ   264.38 (-0.71%)
AAPL   125.38 (-3.50%)
MSFT   238.98 (-0.35%)
META   123.13 (+2.32%)
GOOGL   89.13 (+1.02%)
AMZN   84.80 (+0.95%)
TSLA   111.92 (-9.14%)
NVDA   142.00 (-2.83%)
NIO   9.88 (+1.33%)
BABA   92.50 (+5.01%)
AMD   64.33 (-0.68%)
T   18.56 (+0.81%)
MU   49.79 (-0.38%)
F   11.78 (+1.29%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.26 (+0.56%)
DIS   88.45 (+1.81%)
AMC   4.19 (+2.95%)
PFE   51.01 (-0.45%)
PYPL   74.10 (+4.04%)
NFLX   289.99 (-1.66%)

German inflation hits 7.9% in 2022, highest in over 70 years

Tue., January 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has recorded its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the country's Federal Statistical Office.

Surging energy and food prices due to Russia's attack on Ukraine saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022. The last time annual inflation was near that level was in 1951, when it stood at 7.6% as the post-war economic boom began. Annual inflation in 2021 stood at 3.1%.

The preliminary data showed that inflation slowed somewhat in December, to 8.6% compared to the same month in the previous year, as one-off government payments to help consumers pay their heating and gas bills took effect. In October monthly inflation had reached a record 10.4% before dipping to 10% in November.

Rising prices reduce consumers' spending power. Many German unions have successfully campaigned for higher-than-average pay rises in recent months to offset the impact of inflation.

Meanwhile, unemployment figures in Europe's biggest economy rose slightly in December to 2.45 million, or 5.4%. This was about 0.1 percentage point higher than in November, though such an increase is not unusual at the end of the year as temporary contracts expire.

The full-year average jobless figure for 2022 stood at 2.42 million, almost 200,000 fewer than in 2021.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Recent Videos

Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: