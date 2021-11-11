German leader Merkel says people have duty to get vaccinated









WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that people have a duty to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to protect others.

She spoke as Germany grapples with a new surge of infections, which reached a record daily high of 50,000 on Thursday.

Merkel talked for 30 minutes with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a free-ranging virtual discussion on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

New Zealand is hosting APEC and although Germany is not a member, Ardern said she's long admired Merkel, who will soon leave office.

“This virus is very, very tough,” Merkel said.

She said it was an enormous scientific achievement to produce vaccines within a year of the outbreak, but that officials still weren't reaching a group of unvaccinated people.

“You have the right to get vaccinated,” Merkel said. “But, to a certain extent, you also, as a member of society, have the duty to be vaccinated to protect yourself and to protect others.”

About two-thirds of Germany's 83 million people are fully vaccinated but the nation has resisted making vaccinations mandatory for certain workers. Lawmakers are considering new measures in the face of the latest surge.

During their discussion, both Merkel and Ardern expressed their frustration in the rise of disinformation on social media.

“In the old days, we had certain events that happened in our society. Television reported about it and the next day everyone talked about it,” Merkel said. “Today, everyone participates in his or her own social media. You only engage in a bubble that you meet on the internet.”

If there was any advice she could give to future leaders, Merkel said, it would be to try to understand the perspectives of others and what prompts them to act in they way they do.

Ardern said one of the lessons she'd learned from the pandemic was to get people and companies engaged with trying to find solutions by presenting them with the data and showing them the problem. She said everybody had been learning about the virus as it spread.

“Literally, you're building the plane whilst trying to fly,” Ardern said.

The APEC forum concludes Saturday with a virtual meeting of Pacific Rim leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.