German militants' lawyer and Greens gadfly dies at 83

S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid
Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid
Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid
Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid
Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project

German militants' lawyer and Greens gadfly dies at 83

Wed., August 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE ---Opposition Greens lawmaker Hans-Christian Stroebele, waits prior to a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file)

BERLIN (AP) — Hans-Christian Stroebele, a German lawyer who defended members of the far-left Red Army Faction and later became the Green party's first directly elected constituency lawmaker, has died. He was 83.

German news agency dpa quoted his attorney, Johannes Eisenberg, saying Wednesday that Stroebele died on Aug. 29 after a long illness.

Stroebele, the son of a jurist and a chemist, first rose to prominence in 1970 as one of three lawyers acting for members of the RAF militant group -- also known as the Baader-Meinhof gang — that carried out numerous politically motivated attacks whose targets included U.S. troops in Germany. Fellow lawyer Horst Mahler later swung to the far right, while another, Otto Schily, became Germany’s top security official.

Stroebele helped found the Berlin section of the Greens, a party that would stir up German politics from the 1980s onward.

While the Greens have since moved firmly into the center-ground, joining a coalition government under Social Democratic Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder from 1998 to 2005 and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way alliance, Stroebele remained a gadfly on the left-wing of the party, opposing Germany's military involvement abroad and campaigning against U.S. bases in Germany.

In 2002, he campaigned for a parliamentary seat in Berlin by targeting the Greens' moderate leadership, and won the party's first constituency majority in the capital's left-leaning Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district. Previously all Greens lawmakers had won their mandates under Germany's system of allocating roughly half of all seats, according to proportional representation.

In 2013, Stroebele sought to gain safe passage for former NSA contractor Edward Snowden to travel to Berlin from his exile in Moscow to testify before a parliamentary inquiry into U.S. intelligence eavesdropping in Germany. The German government refused to grant Snowden political asylum, however.


Scholz paid tribute to Stroebele on Wednesday, saying he was “driven to engage in politics that would change society.”

“With Christian Stroebele, Germany loses a pugnacious politician who helped shape the political debate for decades,” the German leader said.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.