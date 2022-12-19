German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   273.93
10 Ways You’re Blowing Your Retirement Savings
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   273.93
10 Ways You’re Blowing Your Retirement Savings
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   273.93
10 Ways You’re Blowing Your Retirement Savings
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   273.93
10 Ways You’re Blowing Your Retirement Savings
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
Early access to 2023 stock market predictions (Ad)
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?

German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

Mon., December 19, 2022 | The Associated Press
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Governor Hendrick Wuest gets out of a Puma tank during a visit at the army base Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, on March 30, 2022. Defense officials said Monday Dec. 19, 2022 that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown.

Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or VJTF, on Jan. 1.

The German army's 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade had originally earmarked dozens of modern Puma APCs for the force, but during a recent military exercise all 18 Pumas deployed suffered technical failures.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said the ailing Pumas will now be replaced with much older Marder vehicles.

“We have made commitments toward NATO that we will fulfill with those APCs," the spokesman, David Helmbold, told reporters in Berlin.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht called the Puma breakdowns "a harsh setback” and ordered a halt to additional purchases of them.

“Our troops need to be able to rely on weapons systems being robust and stable even in combat,” she added.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: