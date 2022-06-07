German minister rejects calls to tax growing oil profits

×
S&P 500   4,134.79 (+0.32%)
DOW   32,965.51 (+0.15%)
QQQ   309.62 (+0.78%)
AAPL   148.21 (+1.42%)
MSFT   271.82 (+1.14%)
FB   196.23 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,350.65 (+0.61%)
AMZN   123.72 (-0.86%)
TSLA   715.96 (+0.16%)
NVDA   188.62 (+0.40%)
NIO   19.49 (+1.62%)
BABA   101.93 (+2.95%)
AMD   106.14 (+0.46%)
CGC   4.22 (+3.18%)
MU   70.25 (-0.28%)
T   20.95 (+0.05%)
GE   77.14 (+0.18%)
F   13.56 (+0.74%)
DIS   107.55 (-0.26%)
AMC   12.58 (+5.27%)
PFE   53.26 (-0.11%)
PYPL   87.02 (+0.24%)
NFLX   198.00 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   4,134.79 (+0.32%)
DOW   32,965.51 (+0.15%)
QQQ   309.62 (+0.78%)
AAPL   148.21 (+1.42%)
MSFT   271.82 (+1.14%)
FB   196.23 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,350.65 (+0.61%)
AMZN   123.72 (-0.86%)
TSLA   715.96 (+0.16%)
NVDA   188.62 (+0.40%)
NIO   19.49 (+1.62%)
BABA   101.93 (+2.95%)
AMD   106.14 (+0.46%)
CGC   4.22 (+3.18%)
MU   70.25 (-0.28%)
T   20.95 (+0.05%)
GE   77.14 (+0.18%)
F   13.56 (+0.74%)
DIS   107.55 (-0.26%)
AMC   12.58 (+5.27%)
PFE   53.26 (-0.11%)
PYPL   87.02 (+0.24%)
NFLX   198.00 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   4,134.79 (+0.32%)
DOW   32,965.51 (+0.15%)
QQQ   309.62 (+0.78%)
AAPL   148.21 (+1.42%)
MSFT   271.82 (+1.14%)
FB   196.23 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,350.65 (+0.61%)
AMZN   123.72 (-0.86%)
TSLA   715.96 (+0.16%)
NVDA   188.62 (+0.40%)
NIO   19.49 (+1.62%)
BABA   101.93 (+2.95%)
AMD   106.14 (+0.46%)
CGC   4.22 (+3.18%)
MU   70.25 (-0.28%)
T   20.95 (+0.05%)
GE   77.14 (+0.18%)
F   13.56 (+0.74%)
DIS   107.55 (-0.26%)
AMC   12.58 (+5.27%)
PFE   53.26 (-0.11%)
PYPL   87.02 (+0.24%)
NFLX   198.00 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   4,134.79 (+0.32%)
DOW   32,965.51 (+0.15%)
QQQ   309.62 (+0.78%)
AAPL   148.21 (+1.42%)
MSFT   271.82 (+1.14%)
FB   196.23 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,350.65 (+0.61%)
AMZN   123.72 (-0.86%)
TSLA   715.96 (+0.16%)
NVDA   188.62 (+0.40%)
NIO   19.49 (+1.62%)
BABA   101.93 (+2.95%)
AMD   106.14 (+0.46%)
CGC   4.22 (+3.18%)
MU   70.25 (-0.28%)
T   20.95 (+0.05%)
GE   77.14 (+0.18%)
F   13.56 (+0.74%)
DIS   107.55 (-0.26%)
AMC   12.58 (+5.27%)
PFE   53.26 (-0.11%)
PYPL   87.02 (+0.24%)
NFLX   198.00 (+0.44%)

German minister rejects calls to tax growing oil profits

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | The Associated Press


Christian Lindner , Federal Minister of Finance, gives a statement on the excess profits tax at the Ministry of Finance. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Tuesday rejected calls by some in the country's governing parties to tax what they call “excessive profits” earned by oil companies since Russia's war in Ukraine spiked energy prices.

Suggestions for such a tax by some politicians in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens have laid bare ideological differences between those two center-left parties and Finance Minister Christian Lindner's pro-business Free Democrats.

A three-month cut in fuel taxes took effect last week as part of a wider package of measures aimed at blunting the financial fallout from the war. But there have been widespread complaints that prices at the pump have crept back up substantially after initially falling.

Lindner argued that a tax on energy company profits would only do harm and likely risk fueling inflation that is already running at a nearly half-century high of 7.9%.

“My concern is that an arbitrary tax increase for an individual branch will ultimately lead to things getting more expensive in Germany” and possibly lead to shortages, said Lindner, whose party has long vehemently opposed tax hikes. He said there is currently no confirmation that any “excessive profits” have been made in the oil industry.

The British government last month announced plans for a 25% temporary windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, with the aim of raising billions of pounds (dollars) for cash payments to people struggling with sharply rising energy bills.

Spain and Italy already have approved similar taxes, while Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has urged major energy producer Norway to use the profits from the rising costs of its oil and natural gas to support the countries hardest hit by the war, mainly Ukraine.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.