×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
World shares mixed; bitcoin holds steady near $20,000
Starbucks head of North America business leaving company
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
New LEGO factory in Va. raises concerns about Connecticut HQ
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
World shares mixed; bitcoin holds steady near $20,000
Starbucks head of North America business leaving company
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
New LEGO factory in Va. raises concerns about Connecticut HQ
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
World shares mixed; bitcoin holds steady near $20,000
Starbucks head of North America business leaving company
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
New LEGO factory in Va. raises concerns about Connecticut HQ
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
World shares mixed; bitcoin holds steady near $20,000
Starbucks head of North America business leaving company
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
New LEGO factory in Va. raises concerns about Connecticut HQ

German officials seize apartments of Russian lawmaker, wife

Monday, June 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Monday that they have seized three apartments and a bank account owned by a Russian lawmaker and his wife under European Union sanctions imposed because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutors in Munich said the Duma lawmaker and his wife — identified only as L. and K. respectively in line with German privacy rules — jointly own two of the apartments in the Bavarian city, and continued to earn money from rent on the properties in violation of sanctions.

They said the wife, who is registered as a resident in Munich, also is the sole owner of a third Munich apartment on which she continued to collect rent. That means both are suspected of violating Germany's foreign trade law.

The seizure was ordered last week and took effect on Monday, prosecutors said. The people living in the apartments are allowed to stay, but they're no longer allowed to pay rent to the lawmaker and his wife; payments must be deposited with the Munich district court.

The bank account that was seized receives monthly rental payments of around 3,500 euros ($3,670), according to prosecutors.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.