S&P 500   4,598.64 (-0.08%)
DOW   35,115.28 (-0.32%)
QQQ   365.46 (-0.44%)
AAPL   176.07 (-0.96%)
MSFT   311.08 (-0.89%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,304.65 (-0.64%)
TSLA   1,086.15 (-0.72%)
NVDA   276.54 (-0.13%)
BABA   111.04 (-4.75%)
NIO   22.43 (+1.17%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
MU   77.04 (-2.68%)
GE   94.04 (-0.57%)
T   23.84 (-1.24%)
F   17.27 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.46 (-0.35%)
AMC   24.85 (-3.23%)
PFE   52.70 (+0.50%)
PYPL   116.94 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,598.64 (-0.08%)
DOW   35,115.28 (-0.32%)
QQQ   365.46 (-0.44%)
AAPL   176.07 (-0.96%)
MSFT   311.08 (-0.89%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,304.65 (-0.64%)
TSLA   1,086.15 (-0.72%)
NVDA   276.54 (-0.13%)
BABA   111.04 (-4.75%)
NIO   22.43 (+1.17%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
MU   77.04 (-2.68%)
GE   94.04 (-0.57%)
T   23.84 (-1.24%)
F   17.27 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.46 (-0.35%)
AMC   24.85 (-3.23%)
PFE   52.70 (+0.50%)
PYPL   116.94 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,598.64 (-0.08%)
DOW   35,115.28 (-0.32%)
QQQ   365.46 (-0.44%)
AAPL   176.07 (-0.96%)
MSFT   311.08 (-0.89%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,304.65 (-0.64%)
TSLA   1,086.15 (-0.72%)
NVDA   276.54 (-0.13%)
BABA   111.04 (-4.75%)
NIO   22.43 (+1.17%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
MU   77.04 (-2.68%)
GE   94.04 (-0.57%)
T   23.84 (-1.24%)
F   17.27 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.46 (-0.35%)
AMC   24.85 (-3.23%)
PFE   52.70 (+0.50%)
PYPL   116.94 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,598.64 (-0.08%)
DOW   35,115.28 (-0.32%)
QQQ   365.46 (-0.44%)
AAPL   176.07 (-0.96%)
MSFT   311.08 (-0.89%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,304.65 (-0.64%)
TSLA   1,086.15 (-0.72%)
NVDA   276.54 (-0.13%)
BABA   111.04 (-4.75%)
NIO   22.43 (+1.17%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
MU   77.04 (-2.68%)
GE   94.04 (-0.57%)
T   23.84 (-1.24%)
F   17.27 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.46 (-0.35%)
AMC   24.85 (-3.23%)
PFE   52.70 (+0.50%)
PYPL   116.94 (-1.31%)

German panel recommends booster for recipients of 4 vaccines

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | The Associated Press


File-File Photo shows a 85-year-old man receiving a booster vaccination in the so called "vaccination express" tram in central Frankfurt, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's independent vaccination advisory panel is recommending a booster shot with a messenger RNA vaccine for people who have had a full course of four Chinese, Indian and Russian COVID-19 vaccines that aren't currently approved for use in the European Union.

In a draft recommendation Thursday, the panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, said the advice applies to people given a full course and also a booster of the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, the Indian-made Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V.

It said that the new booster shot should be administered at least three months after the previous vaccination.

The German panel said that people who have received only a single shot of the four vaccines should start a new vaccination series.

And it added that recipients of other vaccines not cleared by the EU should in general start a new series with a vaccine European authorities have approved.

Scientists believe that mixing and matching vaccines prompts a better immune response.

The BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines have been the mainstay of Germany's vaccination program. Three other vaccines using different technologies have been cleared for use in the 27-nation EU — the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax products.

The mRNA vaccines have shown to be better than others at protecting against newer variants like omicron.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)2.6$179.59+1.0%2.36%22.99Buy$182.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.