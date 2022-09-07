S&P 500   3,908.19
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
US markets poised for gains following three losing weeks
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
US markets poised for gains following three losing weeks
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
US markets poised for gains following three losing weeks
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
US markets poised for gains following three losing weeks
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II asks her to form a new government

German parliament honors Gorbachev, who enabled unification

Wed., September 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

Baerbel Bas, President of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, delivers a speech during the memorial hour for the late former Soviet President Gorbachev in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's parliament paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday, holding a minute of silence for the former Soviet leader who paved the way for German reunification 32 years ago.

Flags at the parliament's Reichstag building in Berlin were lowered to half-staff as lawmakers opened the day's session, one of the first since Gorbachev's death last week, with the tribute.

“He made possible what for decades seemed impossible — ending the Cold War peacefully and overcoming the division of our country and our continent,” speaker Baerbel Bas told lawmakers. “We Germans have much to thank Mikhail Gorbachev for."

“He changed the history of our country and the lives of millions of people,” Bas said. “His courage and his stance were decisive in the recovery of our unity.”

Gorbachev's drive for reform and increasing openness set the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism — and one of its key moments, the fall in November 1989 of the Berlin Wall. Less than a year later, Germany was reunited as member of NATO and with a promise that Soviet troops would be withdrawn.

Gorbachev remained enduringly popular in Germany, a contrast with how he was viewed in Russia. As they remembered Gorbachev last week, German leaders pointed to the contrast with today's relations with Russia, which are icy following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Germans for too long “overlooked, or perhaps didn't want to believe, that Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin had long since and radically turned away from Gorbachev's aims," Bas said.

“Today, a deep rift gapes between Russia and Europe where, according to Gorbachev's vision, a common European house was supposed to arise with Russia and with a common security architecture,” she added.

“It is Russia that has broken with this spirit under Putin, and that is a tragic mistake."

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

