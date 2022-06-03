×
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
In Argentina, groups keep lid on simmering social conflict
Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted for sanctions
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
In Argentina, groups keep lid on simmering social conflict
Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted for sanctions
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
In Argentina, groups keep lid on simmering social conflict
Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted for sanctions
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
In Argentina, groups keep lid on simmering social conflict
Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted for sanctions

German parliament OKs higher minimum wage pledged by Scholz

Friday, June 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the press conference after the Conference of Minister Presidents in Berlin, Thursday June 2, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament on Friday approved raising the country's minimum wage to 12 euros ($12.84) per hour, fulfilling a key campaign pledge that Chancellor Olaf Scholz made in the run-up to last year’s election.

The nearly 15% increase will take effect on Oct. 1. The government says some 6.2 million people in Germany currently work for less than 12 euros per hour.

Germany was a relative late-comer to instituting a national minimum wage. It was introduced in 2015 at the insistence of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats, who at the time were junior partners in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

The minimum wage was initially set at 8.50 euros per hour. A commission overseeing such wage hikes that includes labor union and employer representatives later approved an increase to the current 9.82 euros. That will rise to 10.45 euros on July 1 before in reaches the 12 euro minimum three months later. The commission will continue to make revisions.

Scholz has long argued for an increase to 12 euros and made it a key plank of his campaign last September, framing it as a matter of fairness and “respect.”

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil told parliament the Oct. 1 wage jump could be the biggest that as many as 6 million Germans, including many women and workers in eastern Germany, have ever seen. Much of the formerly communist east remains less prosperous than western Germany more than three decades after reunification.

The wage hike comes amid a surge in inflation that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Germany's annual inflation rate hit 7.9% in May, according to an official estimate this week, the highest rate since the winter of 1973-1974.

On Wednesday, Scholz said he wants to join employers and labor unions in a “concerted action” to find ways of cushioning the effects of rising prices while preventing a spiral of inflation in Europe’s biggest economy.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.