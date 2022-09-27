German police raid yacht linked to Russian oligarch

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,655.04
DOW   29,260.81
QQQ   274.37
This Device Makes Creating Voice Memos Easy
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4 
Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
S&P 500   3,655.04
DOW   29,260.81
QQQ   274.37
This Device Makes Creating Voice Memos Easy
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4 
Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
S&P 500   3,655.04
DOW   29,260.81
QQQ   274.37
This Device Makes Creating Voice Memos Easy
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4 
Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
S&P 500   3,655.04
DOW   29,260.81
QQQ   274.37
This Device Makes Creating Voice Memos Easy
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4 
Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying

German police raid yacht linked to Russian oligarch

Tue., September 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — More than 60 police officers raided a luxury yacht in northern Germany linked to a Russian businessman in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said Tuesday.

The statement by Frankfurt prosecutors identified the suspect only as a 69-year-old Russian businessman. But German weekly Der Spiegel identified him as oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Frankfurt prosecutors said the suspect of their investigation is alleged to have conducted several transactions between 2017 and 2022 using a complex network of offshore companies to hide the origin of the payments, which amounted to millions of euros.

Usmanov is subject to sanctions in the United States and the European Union.

The raid comes the week after state and federal police searched 24 properties connected to Usmanov in the German states of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein.

A spokesman with the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office confirmed that Tuesday’s yacht raid was part of the same investigation.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.