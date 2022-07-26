50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life

German strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


FILE --In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo German Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany. Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader),file)

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe.

The airline said Tuesday that the strike will force the cancellation of 678 flights at Frankfurt, 32 of them on Tuesday and the rest on Wednesday. It also is canceling 345 flights at Munich, including 15 on Tuesday.

Lufthansa said that 92,000 passengers will be affected by the Frankfurt cancellations and 42,000 by the Munich disruption. It said those affected will be contacted Tuesday and rebooked on alternative flights where possible but warned that “the capacities available for this are very limited.”

The company said the strike may still lead to “individual flight cancellations or delays” on Thursday and Friday.

The ver.di service workers' union announced the one-day strike on Monday as it seeks to raise pressure on Lufthansa in negotiations on pay for about 20,000 employees of logistical, technical and cargo subsidiaries of the airline.

The walkout comes at a time when airports in Germany and across Europe already are seeing disruption and long lines for security checks because of staff shortages and soaring travel demand.

As inflation soars, strikes for higher pay by airport crews in France and Scandinavian Airlines pilots in Sweden, Norway and Denmark have deepened the chaos for travelers who have faced last-minute cancellations, lengthy delays, lost luggage or long waits for bags in airports across Europe.

Travel is booming this summer after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, swamping airlines and airports that don't have enough workers after pandemic-era layoffs. Airports like London's Heathrow and Amsterdam's Schiphol have limited daily flights or passenger numbers.


The Lufthansa strike is set to start early Wednesday and end early Thursday. Such “warning strikes” are a common tactic in German labor negotiations and typically last from several hours to a day or two.

Ver.di is calling for a 9.5% pay increase this year and says an offer by Lufthansa earlier this month, which would involve a deal for an 18-month period, falls far short of its demands.

Lufthansa's chief personnel officer, Michael Niggemann, argued that "this so-called warning strike in the middle of the peak summer travel season is simply no longer proportionate.”


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 70% since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. However, in the last three months, the index is down 20%..

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.