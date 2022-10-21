German tapped to lead Japan's medical company Olympus as CEO

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism

German tapped to lead Japan's medical company Olympus as CEO

Fri., October 21, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer

A shopper walks by a sales counter of Olympus cameras at a store in Tokyo on Dec. 8, 2011. Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus said Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 it has named as its chief executive Stefan Kaufmann, a German who has worked for two decades at the manufacturer once known for old-style photographic cameras. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus said Friday it has named as its next chief executive Stefan Kaufmann, a German who has worked for two decades at the manufacturer once known for old-style photographic cameras.

Kaufmann's appointment will take effect in April, pending board approval, said Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. It said Kaufmann will lead Olympus’ expansion in the med-tech field, ensuring the company adapts to clinical needs and requirements.

Founded in 1919, last year Olympus handed over its traditional camera-making business to Japan Industrial Partners, an investment firm. It now focuses on medical technology such as endoscopes, tubes with tiny cameras that doctors use to see inside the human body.

The company said Yasuo Takeuchi, its current chief executive, will become its chairman.

Olympus made headlines a decade ago when another foreign chief executive, Briton Michael Woodford, was fired after he raised questions about millions of dollars in dubious payments. The company later admitted the money was a cover-up for huge investment losses.

At that time, Woodford's case was seen as an example of how Japanese companies had a hard time dealing with foreign managers, and vice versa. Critics said his treatment also highlighted how insular Japan Inc. was failing to live up to professional ethics standards.

Kaufmann is a director, executive officer and chief administrative officer at Olympus with experience in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It is still relatively rare for a non-Japanese to take the helm at a Japanese company. About 7.3% Japanese companies are headed by foreigners, compared with 33.7% in the United States, according to Tokyo-based consultant Cissoko and Co.

Kaufmann said he was aware of potential risk as a foreigner dealing with Japan and so Takeuchi and he were a team to make sure he gets support in what he called “any cultural roles.”


In an online group interview, Takeuchi and Kaufmann said Olympus had turned a “new chapter” since the accounting scandals of a decade ago, and now its governance was solid.

“We are a new Olympus,” Kaufmann said.

In a handful of cases, foreign leadership has been judged a success. That includes Belgian-born Jean-Marc Gilson's role at Mitsubishi Chemical Group, and Frenchman Christophe Weber at Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., although the numbers are gradually growing, said SOURCE.

In a case where things ended badly, Carlos Ghosn, a French-Brazilian of Lebanese ancestry, was sent by French automaker Renault SA to help revive its ailing partner Nissan Motor Co. Ghosn led a spectacular turnaround but was arrested on various financial misconduct charges in late 2018. He fled to Lebanon in late 2019. He says he is innocent.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.