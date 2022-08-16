Germany: 1 dead, 9 injured after test car veers into traffic

S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
5X Potential Growth By 2030? Is This Little-Known Market About To Explode? (Ad)

Germany: 1 dead, 9 injured after test car veers into traffic

Tue., August 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic in Germany, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, police said Tuesday.

A spokesman for police in the southwestern town of Reutlingen said the electric BMW iX with five people on board, including a young child, swerved out of its lane at a bend in the road, triggering a series of collisions involving four vehicles Monday afternoon.

After brushing an oncoming Citroen, the BMW hit a Mercedes-Benz van head-on, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old passenger in that vehicle.

The 70-year-old driver of the Citroen lost control of her car and crashed into another vehicle with two people on board, pushing it off the road and causing it to burst into flames.

Reutlingen police spokesman Michael Schaal said four rescue helicopters and dozens of firefighters responded to the incident and the injured were taken to several hospitals in the region. They included the 43-year-old driver of the BMW, three adults aged 31, 42 and 47, and a 18-month-old child who were all in the test vehicle.

Schaal said police hadn't yet had an opportunity to interview those involved in the crash.

“The crash vehicle was an autonomous electric test car,” police said in a statement. “Whether it was being steered by the 43-year-old (driver) or not is the subject of investigation."

BMW confirmed that one of its test vehicles was involved in a collision near Reutlingen, but denied that the vehicle was fully autonomous.

“The vehicle has a level 2 driving assistance system that is already incorporated in production vehicles today and which can support the driver on demand,” the company said. “With level 2 vehicles the driver always retains responsibility.”

BMW added that the vehicle was required to be marked as a test car for data protection purposes, because it was recording footage.


“We are in the process of investigating the exact circumstances (of the crash),” BMW said. “Of course we are in close contact with authorities.”

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.