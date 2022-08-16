S&P 500   4,297.14
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
Germany: 1 dead after self-driving BMW veers into traffic

Tue., August 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Tuesday that one person has died and nine were seriously injured after a self-driving test car veered into oncoming traffic, triggering a series of collisions involving four vehicles Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for police in the southwestern town of Reutlingen said the electric BMW iX with five people on board, including a young child, swerved out of its lane at a bend in the road and into incoming traffic, brushing an oncoming Citroen.

The BMW then hit a Mercedes-Benz van head-on, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old passenger in that vehicle.

Meanwhile, the 70-year-old driver of the Citroen lost control of her car and crashed into another vehicle with two people on board, pushing it off the road and causing it to burst into flames.

Reutlingen police spokesman Michael Schaal said four rescue helicopters were involved in the medical response and the injured were taken to several hospitals in the region. They included the 43-year-old driver of the BMW, three adults aged 31, 42 and 47, and a 18-month-old child who were all in the test vehicle.

Schaal said police hadn't yet had an opportunity to interview those involved in the crash. It was unclear whether the 43-year-old driver at the wheel of the BMW test car was actively steering the vehicle at the time of the crash or whether it was traveling autonomously, he said.

BMW didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

