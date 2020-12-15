Germany: EU agency will OK coronavirus vaccine by Dec. 23

Christmas lights shine over a virtually empty shopping street in the old town of Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A woman walks by the old town's most famous traditional pub "Uerige', closed due to pending coronavirus lockdown measures, in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
People with masks pass a Christmas booth in the city center of Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A few people walk at the old town Christmas market in front of the town hall in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Christmas lights shine in the city center of Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Lights on in an apartment building in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The city centre and pedestrian zone are almost deserted in Dueren, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Due to the night-time exit restriction between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the people of in the city are only allowed to leave their apartment for important reasons. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)
People walk in the main pedestrian zone in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The German government is calling on citizens to forgo Christmas shopping two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
People queue in front of a shop in the city center of Essen, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
People walk in the main pedestrian zone in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The German government is calling on citizens to forgo Christmas shopping two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Decoraters put a special offer advertising for the next two days at a shopping window in the city center of Essen, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for a press conference in Berlin, Germany. Germany’s health minister has expressed impatience that the European Union is still waiting for its regulatory agency to approve a coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
German Health Minister Jens Spahn wears a face mask as he arrives for a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Berlin on the new coronavirus Covid-10 pandemic. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool Photo via AP)
German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Berlin on the new coronavirus Covid-10 pandemic. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool Photo via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — After days of pressuring the European Union's medical regulator, Germany’s health minister said Tuesday that he has received assurances that the European Medicines Agency will approve a coronavirus vaccine by Dec. 23.
Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday he “welcomed” German media reports that said EMA would finalize its approval process of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by Dec. 23, instead of at a Dec. 29 meeting.
“Our goal is an approval before Christmas,” Spahn said. “We want to still start vaccinating this year.”
Asked afterward by The Associated Press whether he had received direct confirmation that the vaccine would be approved by then, Spahn said he had, “otherwise I wouldn’t have said that.”
He added, however, “the EU has to announce it.”
Spahn would not say from whom he had received the confirmation and the EMA could not immediately be reached for comment on exactly when it would release its findings on the approval process.
Spahn has expressed impatience with the EMA for days, noting that Germany has created some 440 vaccination centers, activated about 10,000 doctors and medical staff and was ready to start mass vaccinations immediately.
Italy, where Europe’s coronavirus outbreak erupted in February and which now leads the continent in the COVID-19 death count, is also pressing for a safe, accelerated approval process.
“My hope is that the EMA, in compliance with all safety procedures, will be able to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier than expected and that vaccinations can also begin in the countries of the European Union as soon as possible,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement.
The new vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer is already being used in Britain, the United States, Canada and other countries. But Germany cannot start vaccinations because it is still waiting for approval by the EMA, which evaluates drugs and vaccines for the EU's 27 nations.
Seeing the vaccine being given to thousands of people elsewhere was galling for many Germans.
“It cannot be that a vaccine that has been developed in Germany is only approved and vaccinated (here) in January,” said Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus, a federal lawmaker with the pro-business Free Democrats.
The German Hospital Association chimed in Tuesday, demanding that the EU shorten its lengthy approval process and issue emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“I am asking myself if we really need time until Dec. 29 to reach the approval of the vaccination in Europe — Europe should try to get an emergency authorization earlier,” Gerald Gass, president of the hospital association, told the RND media group. “That way we could still go into nursing homes with mobile teams before Christmas and vaccinate the residents."
EMA chief Emer Cooke said Monday that her team is already working “around the clock” but added that the vaccine approval timeline is constantly under review, which suggests the date could change.
Part of the problem could be that the EU is seeking to kick off vaccinations in all of its nations at the same time, and Germany could be more prepared than others.
Spahn's growing anxiety comes as Germany has been hitting records of new daily infections and virus deaths in recent weeks. Hospitals and medical groups across Germany have also repeatedly warned they are reaching their limits in caring for COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, 4,670 COVID-19 patients were being treated in German ICUs.
The nation is going into a hard lockdown Wednesday with schools and most stores shutting down at least until Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases.
Spahn’s ministry says Germany is ready to give 3 million to 4 million BioNTech vaccination doses in January and up to 11 million doses in the first quarter of 2021.
The country would be able to vaccinate up to 60% of Germany's citizens by the end of the summer, Spahn said Monday night on public broadcaster ZDF. The World Health Organization says around 60% to 70% of a population needs to be vaccinated to successfully tamp down the pandemic.
The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s central disease control center, on Tuesday reported 14,432 new confirmed cases and 500 new deaths, the third-highest number of daily deaths since the pandemic began. Germany has counted over 22,600 virus deaths overall, which is still one-third the toll of Italy or Britain.
The Institute's chief warned that the case numbers would still go up for some time after Germany heads into lockdown on Wednesday.
“Those older than 80 are getting more and more affected, and those are the people who get severely ill or die.” Lothar Wieler warned.
——
Mike Corder in The Hague, Nicole Winfield in Rome and Maria Cheng in Toronto contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic a nd https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale
This too shall pass. Those four words should be taped to the computer screen of every investor. If you own shares of the tech sector, you’ve seen your portfolio take quite a hit. Tech stocks were largely immune from the effects of the pandemic.
However, as investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios, tech stocks were obvious targets for some profit-taking. And at the end of the day, that’s what I believe the latest tech selloff amounts to. Stocks don’t move in one direction all the time. Sure, there may be some saber-rattling about breaking up big tech. But with an election in less than two months, nobody will have the political will to do anything.
That doesn’t mean that it’s all going to be smooth sailing. Sure, the Federal Reserve did its part by promising low-interest rates until the end of time (or at least through 2023 whatever comes first). But the rest of 2020 is likely to be volatile for stocks.
First, there’s still the novel coronavirus hanging around. It’s not going to simply disappear after election day. That will take some combination of a vaccine and/or therapeutic. And all the likely candidates seem to be getting farther away the deeper into clinical trials they get.
And we have an election. But we are not likely to know the winner of the election on election night. In fact, for those who remember the spectacle of “hanging chads”, this election could make that one look like amateur hour.
The bottom line is there will be uncertainty. But there are always gains to be found, particularly now that their stock price has come down a little bit. Here are seven tech stocks that you can look to add or increase a position in now that they’re trading at a discount.
View the "7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale".