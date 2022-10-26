Germany finds compromise over Chinese stake in Hamburg port

S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings

Germany finds compromise over Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Wed., October 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE --Container ships are seen at the Terminal Burchardkai at the port in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The German government agreed on a compromise to allow Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a smaller stake than previously planned in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, over concerns that they pose a national security risk. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner,file)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's government agreed on a compromise Wednesday that will allow a Chinese shipping group to take a smaller stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal following concerns the deal might pose a national security risk.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz' Cabinet agreed to allow COSCO Shipping to acquire a 24.9% stake - instead of the previously planned 35% — in the Tollerort terminal of Hamburg port logistics company HHLA, German news agency dpa reported.

The question of whether Chinese participation in the port should be permitted had produced a political dispute as Germany wrestled with the consequences of its dependence on Russian natural gas.

Lawmakers from the Green party and the Free Democrats, which formed a governing coalition last year with Scholz’ Social Democrats, openly criticized the original proposal last week. Six German government ministries initially rejected it on the grounds that COSCO, already the port’s biggest customer, could get too much leverage.

Scholz, who is set to travel to China early next month with a delegation of German business representatives, was in favor of COSCO's participation in an HHLA deal, German media reported.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had argued that Berlin needed to avoid repeating with China the mistakes it made with Russia. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also warned against becoming too dependent on China.

“We have to learn lessons and learning the lesson means we have to reduce unilateral dependencies wherever possible, and that applies to China in particular,” Steinmeier told public broadcaster ARD during a Tuesday visit to Ukraine.

German intelligence agencies said earlier this month that China's financial might could become a risk for Germany, particularly because of the strong economic and scientific ties between the two countries.


At a hearing with lawmakers, the head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, Thomas Haldenwang, made a comparison with the current geopolitical turmoil from the war in Ukraine, saying that “Russia is the storm, China is climate change.”

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.