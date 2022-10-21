Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,735.83 (+1.91%)
DOW   30,954.80 (+2.05%)
QQQ   273.34 (+1.57%)
AAPL   146.02 (+1.83%)
MSFT   240.56 (+1.87%)
META   128.57 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   100.02 (+0.05%)
AMZN   118.06 (+2.44%)
TSLA   211.91 (+2.23%)
NVDA   123.69 (+1.44%)
NIO   10.99 (+0.18%)
BABA   72.18 (+0.22%)
AMD   58.04 (+0.47%)
T   17.00 (+1.55%)
MU   55.65 (+3.63%)
CGC   2.38 (+0.42%)
F   12.15 (+3.23%)
GE   72.04 (+2.96%)
DIS   101.24 (+2.69%)
AMC   6.45 (+1.57%)
PYPL   83.77 (-1.19%)
PFE   44.86 (+4.54%)
NFLX   288.00 (+7.40%)
S&P 500   3,735.83 (+1.91%)
DOW   30,954.80 (+2.05%)
QQQ   273.34 (+1.57%)
AAPL   146.02 (+1.83%)
MSFT   240.56 (+1.87%)
META   128.57 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   100.02 (+0.05%)
AMZN   118.06 (+2.44%)
TSLA   211.91 (+2.23%)
NVDA   123.69 (+1.44%)
NIO   10.99 (+0.18%)
BABA   72.18 (+0.22%)
AMD   58.04 (+0.47%)
T   17.00 (+1.55%)
MU   55.65 (+3.63%)
CGC   2.38 (+0.42%)
F   12.15 (+3.23%)
GE   72.04 (+2.96%)
DIS   101.24 (+2.69%)
AMC   6.45 (+1.57%)
PYPL   83.77 (-1.19%)
PFE   44.86 (+4.54%)
NFLX   288.00 (+7.40%)
S&P 500   3,735.83 (+1.91%)
DOW   30,954.80 (+2.05%)
QQQ   273.34 (+1.57%)
AAPL   146.02 (+1.83%)
MSFT   240.56 (+1.87%)
META   128.57 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   100.02 (+0.05%)
AMZN   118.06 (+2.44%)
TSLA   211.91 (+2.23%)
NVDA   123.69 (+1.44%)
NIO   10.99 (+0.18%)
BABA   72.18 (+0.22%)
AMD   58.04 (+0.47%)
T   17.00 (+1.55%)
MU   55.65 (+3.63%)
CGC   2.38 (+0.42%)
F   12.15 (+3.23%)
GE   72.04 (+2.96%)
DIS   101.24 (+2.69%)
AMC   6.45 (+1.57%)
PYPL   83.77 (-1.19%)
PFE   44.86 (+4.54%)
NFLX   288.00 (+7.40%)
S&P 500   3,735.83 (+1.91%)
DOW   30,954.80 (+2.05%)
QQQ   273.34 (+1.57%)
AAPL   146.02 (+1.83%)
MSFT   240.56 (+1.87%)
META   128.57 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   100.02 (+0.05%)
AMZN   118.06 (+2.44%)
TSLA   211.91 (+2.23%)
NVDA   123.69 (+1.44%)
NIO   10.99 (+0.18%)
BABA   72.18 (+0.22%)
AMD   58.04 (+0.47%)
T   17.00 (+1.55%)
MU   55.65 (+3.63%)
CGC   2.38 (+0.42%)
F   12.15 (+3.23%)
GE   72.04 (+2.96%)
DIS   101.24 (+2.69%)
AMC   6.45 (+1.57%)
PYPL   83.77 (-1.19%)
PFE   44.86 (+4.54%)
NFLX   288.00 (+7.40%)

Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE

Fri., October 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany took formal delivery Friday of its first, modest, batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a "green" fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future.

Germany is scrambling to substitutenatural gas imports from Russia while also staying on track for its ambitious goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2025.

One alternative is energy-rich hydrogen gas, provided it is made with the help of renewable energy. Since hydrogen is difficult to transport it is sometimes stored as liquid ammonia.

The delivery in Hamburg was modest: just a single container with 13 metric tons of ammonia.

Still, it was symbolic enough for German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to hold a joint ceremony with the UAE’s climate envoy, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and the CEO of German metals manufacturer Aurubis, which is testing the fuel to make copper wire.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.