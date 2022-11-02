Germany moves ahead with massive energy relief package

S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)
S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)

Germany moves ahead with massive energy relief package

Wed., November 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have agreed on the main details of a plan to provide up to 200 billion euros ($198 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high gas, electricity and heating prices.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the governors of Germany's 16 states agreed Wednesday on a two-stage plan to tackle high gas prices that largely mirrors the recommendations last month of an expert panel.

Some other European Union countries think the move by the 27-nation bloc’s biggest economy should have been coordinated with them and have expressed concern that it could push up prices elsewhere.

Scholz has repeatedly defended the plan, insisting that Germany is showing solidarity with the rest of Europe and its program is similar in scope to other countries’.

Scholz's Cabinet agreed that the state will take on the cost of gas customers’ monthly bill in December. That will be followed by a price subsidy for part of what households use starting in March and through April 2024. Officials aim to backdate the start to Feb. 1; state governors are still pressing the federal government to find a way to make it valid for January too.

For businesses, the so-called “gas price brake” is being introduced in January already.

In addition to that, an “electricity price brake” is to take effect on Jan. 1, capping the cost of part of what households and businesses use. It will be financed in part by using “windfall profits” that many electricity generators have run up as a result of high energy costs.

German officials say the plan, which will limit subsidies to a proportion of pre-crisis use, will still encourage people to save energy.

“One thing is clear -- (costs) won't quite go down to the level we had before the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, but the increase won't be as enormous as what some people have received in the way of bills,” Scholz said.


Both houses of parliament have cleared the way for the government to borrow the money for the plan.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.