Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
How You Should Be Choosing Your Stocks (Ad)pixel
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show

Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf

Sun., September 25, 2022 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Olaf Scholz
In this photo made available by the United Arab Emirates Presidential Court, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE left, shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Mohamed Al Hammadi/UAE Presidential Court via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia.

Germany is trying to wean itself off energy imports from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, while avoiding an energy shortage in the coming winter months.

To do so, the German government has sought out new natural gas suppliers while also installing terminals to bring the fuel into the country by ship.

After visiting the Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, Scholz met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to sign an accord on energy cooperation and discuss the country's hosting of next year's U.N. climate talks.

German utility company RWE announced Sunday that it will receive a first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company this year. In a separate deal, RWE will partner with UAE-based Masdar to explore further offshore wind energy projects, the company said.

From Abu Dhabi Scholz flew to Qatar to meet the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and discuss bilateral relations, regional issues such as tensions with Iran and the Gulf nation’s upcoming hosting of soccer's World Cup.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, Scholz acknowledged that there had been progress on improving conditions for foreign workers involved in the construction of the venues for the tournament, but left open whether he would attend any of the games himself.

The German leader's first stop Saturday was Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Human rights groups criticized the meeting because of Prince Mohammed's alleged involvement in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.


Scholz told reporters after the meeting that he had discussed “all the questions around civil and human rights” with the prince, but declined to elaborate.

German officials noted ahead of the trip that Scholz is one of several Western leaders to meet with the Saudi crown prince in recent months, including U.S. President Joe Biden, former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

German officials said all energy agreements will take into account the country's plans to become carbon neutral by 2045, requiring a shift from natural gas to hydrogen produced with renewable energy in the coming decades.

Saudi Arabia, which has vast regions suitable for cheap solar power generation, is seen as a particularly suitable supplier of hydrogen, they said.

__

Follow all AP stories about the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

___

Follow all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environmental.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.