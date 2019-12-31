Log in

Germany shuts nuclear plant as it phases out atomic energy

Posted on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 By The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is shutting down one of its seven remaining nuclear power plants as part of a planned phase-out of atomic energy production by the end of 2022.

Utility company EnBW has said it will take the Philippsburg Nuclear Power Plant off the grid at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) Tuesday. The plant's license to operate expires at midnight.

Under Germany's “energy transition” plan, the country aims to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources over the coming decades. The government agreed earlier this year to stop producing electricity from coal-fired plants by 2038 at the latest.

Proponents of nuclear power argue that shutting down the remaining reactors will endanger Germany's energy security, making it more reliant on greenhouse gas-producing coal and gas and on electricity imported from neighboring countries that still have atomic plants.

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power delivered over 47% of the electricity consumed from the public grid in Germany during the first six months of the year. Nuclear power accounted for about 13%, according to the Fraunhofer Institute.

The 1,468 megawatt reactor that's being shut down began operation in 1984. It is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Frankfurt near the French border.

An older reactor at the same site, known as Philippsburg 1, was shut down for good in 2011, shortly after the German government agreed to phase out nuclear power in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster in Japan.

Neighboring Switzerland shut down a 47-year-old nuclear plant earlier this month.

On Monday, Sweden shut down one of the four nuclear reactors at its largest power station after over 40 years of operation due to a lack of profitability. Swedish news agency TT said the Ringhals 2 reactor in southwestern Sweden was permanently closed in accordance with a 2015 decision by its owners, the Swedish energy group Vattenfall and German utility Uniper. The Ringhals power station, located 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Sweden's second largest city of Goteborg, is one of the Nordic nation's three nuclear power plants.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate


More on MarketBeat
7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel